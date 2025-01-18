Editor’s note: what to expect in Personal Finance for 2025

As we dive into the new year, we're excited to continue being your trusted source for navigating the ever-evolving financial landscape. With the school year starting, we’ll provide practical tips on budgeting for school supplies, fees, and other expenses on our dedicated Money Page, ensuring your family remains financially secure.

This year promises to be dynamic with key milestones. In February, expect exclusive insights from the Raging Bull Awards, celebrating excellence in the investment industry. We’ll highlight the achievements of top-performing funds and managers to guide your investment decisions.

A significant focus for 2025 is the implementation of the two-pot retirement system, which has now been in effect since September 2024. We’ll break down what this means for your retirement planning and how to make the most of this change, including updates on how it's being received and any new developments.

On our Personal Finance page in the Business Report, you’ll find in-depth coverage and analysis of the national budget speech by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, outlining critical tax changes and spending priorities. We’ll provide expert analysis to help you understand its impact on your finances.

At Personal Finance, our mission remains to equip you with the tools and knowledge to make informed financial decisions. Thank you for trusting us with your financial journey. Here’s to a prosperous 2025!

PERSONAL FINANCE