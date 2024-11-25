South Africa faces increasing storm risks: is your insurance adequate?

Discover how extreme weather events in South Africa are increasing the need for comprehensive personal insurance coverage to protect your finances and property. Picture: Rawpixels.com

South Africa has experienced a series of intense weather events. From heavy snowfall and icy temperatures in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape to devastating hurricanes in Piet Retief and severe thunderstorms across the nation, these conditions have caused widespread damage, leaving countless individuals displaced and infrastructure destroyed. For individuals living in high-risk areas, the consequences of severe storms, flooding, or snowfalls can be financially devastating. This is why having robust personal insurance coverage is essential.

"Extreme weather events pose a significant threat to both lives and property," says Joe Szemerei, COO of financial services provider Indwe Risk Services (Indwe). "Having robust personal insurance coverage is vital to mitigate the financial burden caused by these unpredictable and potentially destructive weather patterns."

According to the latest World Economic Forum Global Risks Perception Survey 2023-2024, extreme weather events rank prominently in global risk assessment. Over the short-term (a 2-year period), they hold the second position, while over the long-term (a 10-year period), they top the list as the most severe global risk. Extreme weather events can precipitate financial turmoil, necessitating repairs to damaged homes, replacement of personal belongings, and provision of temporary accommodation. Szemerei says: "Comprehensive personal insurance cover serves as a vital financial safety net, ensuring individuals do not bear the full extent of these expenses alone. With the right policy, individuals gain reassurance that their finances remain shielded, even in the aftermath of natural disasters."

Recent events have shown how even well-prepared households are vulnerable to the forces of nature. "From structural issues and water infiltration to damage from hailstorms, floods, snow and hurricanes, the potential risks are numerous. Comprehensive insurance coverage for your property ensures that you're adequately protected against these risks, enabling you to repair or rebuild without bearing the full financial burden. Additionally, such coverage may extend to safeguarding your valuable assets, such as electronics, furniture, and personal belongings, further enhancing your overall protection," says Szemerei.

Similarly, your car is vulnerable to the wrath of nature during extreme weather events. From hailstorms denting the bodywork to flooding causing engine damage, the risks are varied and potentially costly. Comprehensive car insurance provides essential coverage against these risks, ensuring that you're financially protected in the event of weather-related damage to your vehicle.

"Comprehensive personal insurance cover also plays a crucial role in addressing physical injuries, trauma, and loss of life resulting from extreme weather events. These events can lead to injuries ranging from minor cuts and bruises to more severe conditions requiring medical attention. In some cases, individuals may experience trauma or mental health issues as a result of the disaster's aftermath. Furthermore, in the unfortunate event of loss of life, comprehensive insurance coverage can provide support to the affected families, easing the financial strain during an already challenging time," Szemerei adds.

The importance of having comprehensive personal insurance cover in the case of extreme weather conditions cannot be overstated. From shielding your finances and safeguarding your home to protecting your vehicle and addressing physical injuries, trauma, and loss of life, the benefits are manifold. “By prioritising adequate insurance protection, you're not only safeguarding your own interests but also laying the foundation for a more secure and resilient future," says Szemerei.

With more extreme weather being forecast, individuals should not wait to review their insurance policies. The value of comprehensive cover becomes even more apparent when facing the realities of damage caused by unforeseen weather events.

PERSONAL FINANCE