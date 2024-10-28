Luxury real estate trends: Shaping the future of home design

From smart technology to eco-friendly features, learn how high-end innovations are reshaping the property market and influencing broader consumer expectations. Picture Leon Lestrade, Independent Newspapers.

Luxury homes often pioneer trends that eventually influence the mass market, with high-net-worth individuals adopting innovative designs and technologies first. Adrian Goslett, CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, says these buyers set new standards for home aesthetics and functionality.

“From smart home systems to eco-friendly features, these innovations often carry a higher price tag initially, making them exclusive to luxury buyers. However, in time, the trickle-down effect not only influences the housing sector but also shapes broader consumer expectations across various industries,” he says.

Initially exclusive to luxury properties, features like smart home systems and eco-friendly designs eventually become more accessible, reshaping consumer expectations across various industries.

Karryn Cartoulis of RE/MAX Living says current luxury trends, including double-glazed glass for climate resilience, self-sufficient power and water supplies, and home automation. Security systems with onsite and offsite monitoring are also in high demand.

Key aspects sought by luxury home buyers include:

Seamless layout flow

Expansive living spaces with high ceilings

Exceptional entertainment areas

High-end finishes and fittings

Elevator access

Dedicated gym spaces

Wine cellars

Separate staff accommodations

Cartoulis says these features enhance living experiences and project exclusivity and sophistication.

As the luxury market evolves, its influence on broader housing trends will continue to shape perceptions of home design and functionality, paving the way for a future that blends luxury with accessible innovations.

PERSONAL FINANCE