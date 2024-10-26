Revolutionising retirement: South Africa's two-pot system six weeks in

South Africa's new two-pot retirement system has sparked unprecedented engagement among fund members, with R10 billion in claims processed in the first month. File photo.

By: Geoff Baars and Siphamandla Buthelezi

The two-pot retirement system, designed to balance immediate financial needs with long-term retirement savings goals, has sparked unprecedented engagement among retirement fund members.

The first month has probably seen a total of R10 billion in claims across the industry, which sets members back in their quest for adequate income in retirement, but the high degree of member engagement, the sensible use of much of the money and the effectively forced preservation of the majority of retirement savings is going to provide significant long-term advantages to all involved.

Heightened interest is reflected in the numbers. Within the first six weeks of the Two-Pot System launch, NMG Benefits processed claims with an average size exceeding R20,000 - four times higher than anticipated. This surge includes greater engagement from high-income members. Member engagement has been significant, with over 200 walk-ins per day at the NMG Benefits Head Office and staff being approached for advice in everyday settings like shops and on the street. We've paid out almost three years' worth of claims (by volume) in just six weeks, underscoring the active participation of our members in the system.

While the initial month saw substantial withdrawals, the two-pot system’s design ensures that the majority of retirement savings remain preserved. This forced preservation could provide significant long-term advantages, potentially improving retirement outcomes for many South Africans.

Many members are using these withdrawals strategically. Anecdotal evidence from the advisory firm reveals that some are using the funds to settle high-interest debt or cover annual expenses like school fees, potentially improving their overall financial health. This trend indicates a shift in financial behaviour, with members becoming more proactive in managing their finances.

Despite extensive education efforts, however, misconceptions about the two-pot system persist. Many members mistakenly believed they had to submit claims by the end of September 2024 or lose the opportunity to withdraw funds. Others fell prey to misinformation about expedited claims processing.

It’s crucial for members to understand the tax implications of withdrawals from their savings pot. While the ability to access funds provides financial flexibility, each withdrawal is subject to taxation, potentially impacting the net amount received, as well as future tax brackets.

Given the complexities of the two-pot system and its potential long-term implications, the need for professional financial advice has never been more critical, financial advisors can help members to navigate the tax implications, assess the impact of withdrawals on long-term savings goals, and develop strategies to maximise the benefits of the new system while minimising potential drawbacks.

As the system matures, ongoing education, technological improvements and professional financial advice will be crucial in helping South Africans navigate the change. The ultimate success of the two-pot system will depend on how well it balances short-term financial needs with long-term retirement security.

* Baars is the group executive director and Buthelezi is the head of Platforms at advisory firm, NMG Benefits.

PERSONAL FINANCE