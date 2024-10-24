Santam warns: Sophisticated car theft surges in South Africa - prevention tips inside

Vehicle theft, hijacking, and car break-ins statistics are still high in South Africa. According to the latest SAPS quarterly crime statistics, sedans, hatchbacks, and coupes are the most hijacked vehicles. Car thieves are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

Taking advantage of the advancements in technology, criminals are now using high-tech approaches to replicate key fob signals and unlock motorists’ cars. According to Tracker Connect, criminals are using relay and canvas attacks to bypass sophisticated vehicle security systems.

“At Santam, we have seen a significant rise in crime-related vehicle claims for both theft and hijacking with the trend continuing to worsen over the last two years, particularly for high-value vehicles.

“We have also noted an increase in claims for the theft of certain keyless vehicles through both hijacking and car jamming methods,” says Marius Kemp, head of personal lines at South Africa’s largest short-term insurer at Santam.

He urges motorists to be extra vigilant and take every precaution to ensure their personal safety, and the safety of their belongings and avoid becoming victims of crime. According to crime statistics, the scourge of car theft, vehicle break-ins, and hijackings are taking place across the country but are currently most prevalent in the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape.

“As vehicle technology advances, so do the techniques used by thieves to gain entry into targeted cars,” says Kemp. “With the rise in popularity of keyless vehicles, criminals have adapted their car jamming methods. Often they work in pairs; where one criminal remains close to the vehicle and the other follows the driver to intercept the radio wave signal sent from the keyless remote to the vehicle receiver unit,” he says.

· Disable keyless entry, a convenience-focused feature that allows you to open and start a car by having its keyfob near the vehicle, instead of manually pressing a button.

· Make sure you have Smash and Grab anti-hijacking film on your car windows and keep your windows closed when stationary at traffic lights, etc.

· Always park your car off-street in a secure area, ideally in a garage at night, and while out and about during the day it’s best to park in a highly visible area or in a paid undercover parking lot, where possible.

· Use a signal-blocking case such as a Faraday pouch to store your key.

· Do a manual check to see if your car doors are locked.

· Do not stow valuables in your boot, especially avoid doing so while in plain sight.

· A good old-fashioned steering wheel lock is still a highly effective deterrent for thieves.

· Always remain alert when stationary at traffic lights or stop streets and while parked waiting to enter or exit your driveway/gate, particularly at night.

· Avoid known hijacking hotspots, find alternative, safer routes to travel.

· Make sure you are not being followed and if you suspect you are, don’t drive to your house, and don’t stop the car, drive to a busy area or to the closest police station.

· Install a tracking device in your car. Of course, this won’t keep it from getting stolen, but it can help with rapid recovery. But be sure to do your homework as there are many different types of devices, some have much better recovery rates than others.

“Prioritising personal safety by proactively managing your risk to prevent a theft or hijacking from occurring in the first place is of the utmost importance in this heightened risk landscape,” says Kemp.

