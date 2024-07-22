The 6 most stolen car accessories and how to protect yours

The rise in vehicle hijackings continues to deeply affect South Africans in 2024. According to Cartrack, a prominent car-tracking company, the theft of car components has become more widespread than the theft of entire vehicles. The high demand for affordable, readily available parts on the black market drives this trend, as these parts are easier to conceal and harder to trace than whole cars.

Siyakha Masiye, spokesperson at MiWay, notes that despite motorists adopting numerous safety measures, such as installing multiple tracking devices, parking in well-lit areas, and practicing increased vigilance, carjackers are becoming more sophisticated. Internal data highlights that the most frequently stolen accessories include car wheels, wheel caps, car batteries, sound equipment, vehicle mirrors, and headlights.

Airbags, batteries, tailgates, wheels, and tires are among the most stolen parts. These pieces are easier to hide and harder to trace. In fact, chop shops dealing in stolen car parts have an estimated trade value of about R442 million.This makes reselling car parts lucrative and less traceable than reselling stolen vehicles. Even car mechanics have been involved in this unlawful practice, sometimes replacing parts with faulty, cheaper ones during repairs.

To protect yourself and your vehicle from seasoned thieves, consider the following precautions:

Equip your wheels with locknuts.

Reinforce your battery bracket.

Always park in busy, visible, and well-lit areas.

Double-check that your vehicle is locked when you leave it.

Keep valuables out of sight.

Avoid driving through high-risk areas and known hijacking hotspots.

Never connect to unfamiliar Wi-Fi networks from your car.

Stay vigilant and do not be lured out of your car for any reason.

Install a GPS tracker so your vehicle can be located if stolen or hijacked.

In South Africa, the rise in vehicle hijackings and the associated increase in road crimes highlight the importance of having comprehensive cover for your vehicle, as it provides financial protection against theft and helps cover repair costs from break-in damage or accidents follow attempted car theft. This type of insurance can also assist in replacing stolen or damaged vehicle parts, such as a missing battery or headlights, which are common targets for thieves due to their high resale value, but can be a costly repair out of pocket, without insurance.

“When purchasing car insurance, it is crucial to specify any additional features your vehicle may have, such as mag wheels, music systems, sunroofs, roof racks and whether or not you have a tracker. These enhancements increase the overall value of your car and the associated risk, which ultimately affects your monthly premiums. But the cost of cover significantly outweighs the cost of having to deal with theft or repairs without it.

Failing to declare these features means your car will be insured for a value that excludes them, and they are unlikely to be covered in the event of a claim. Comprehensive insurance, therefore, not only protects the basic vehicle but also ensures that all custom additions and enhancements if specified are adequately covered, providing peace of mind in the face of growing criminal activities targeting motorists,” concludes Masiye.

PERSONAL FINANCE