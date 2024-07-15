Why Africa’s youth need a financial literacy revolution

By Karen Nadasen

In the bustling markets of Johannesburg, a teenage vendor sends a text message to confirm a transaction – a small, everyday act that signals a seismic shift in how Africa's youth are defining the future of commerce.

Millennials are poised to constitute the bulk of the global workforce, wielding a collective purchasing power and influence that will significantly shape the future landscape of commerce in years to come. It’s a shift that’s seeing the phasing out of cash in favour of bytes, apps, and mobile money platforms, used by one of the world’s youngest populations to navigate their daily financial dealings.

This trend is particularly impactful in Africa, home to the world's largest population of young people, where over 60% are under the age of 25, positioning the continent at the forefront of this transformative wave.

Yet, as these young consumers adeptly tap their screens to make purchases, a critical component of their education remains glaringly absent: comprehensive financial literacy.

The link between digital payments and financial literacy

As digital platforms become the predominant mode of transaction – understanding the nuances of these tools is becoming essential. The shift from tangible cash to abstract digital transactions can obscure the real impact of spending and saving, making financial education more crucial than ever – especially in countries like South Africa, which scored around 51% in recent financial literacy surveys.

In South Africa, while the majority of transactions by the youth still rely on cash, there is a noticeable shift as they increasingly explore and adopt digital payment methods; they are particularly attracted to digital micro-payments and peer-to-peer payment solutions. Meanwhile mobile platforms and mobile money present valuable opportunities to expand digital payment options to youth without traditional bank accounts, further integrating the next generation into the digital economy.

Recognising these trends, South Africa's Reserve Bank (SARB) has even recently introduced a Digital Payments Roadmap, known as Project Stimela, which is designed to fast-track the adoption and use of digital payments across the country. This initiative includes comprehensive action plans for providing fast, cost-effective, and innovative payment products and services such as faster payments, e-money, and mobile money. It also focuses on enhancing digital payment literacy and awareness among various groups including women and youth – which it identified as risk groups for financial exclusion.

Despite such efforts, young South Africans continue to face significant barriers to entry, including limited access to smartphones, the internet, and a general lack of awareness and skills in digital finance.

Additionally, rapid technological adoption is outpacing educational reforms. This means many of South Africa’s youth can deftly navigate these platforms for basic transactions but lack a deeper understanding of financial principles such as interest rates, investments, and the long-term management of money. This gap can lead to risky financial behaviours.

Bridging the gap

To effectively meet these challenges and solidify the use of digital payments among the youth, it is crucial to involve them in the policymaking process. Additionally, promoting youth-friendly digital payment solutions, alongside enhancing digital and financial literacy, will be key.

Governments, educators, and financial institutions must collaborate to embed financial literacy at the core of the educational system. Curricula need to be developed that not only teach the basics of money management but also integrate these lessons with real-world digital tools that these young people are using every day.

This demands the creation of dynamic and responsive programmes that keep pace with rapid technological advancements and economic shifts. Such programs should be accessible and relatable, equipping individuals with the skills necessary to thrive and contribute meaningfully to the nation's economic growth. Here, the private sector and fintech’s, as stewards of financial innovation, are uniquely positioned to leverage their resources to drive meaningful change.

For example, payments service provider, PayU, is significantly influencing the financial habits of young South Africans by supporting their integration into the digital economy, facilitating their engagement with emerging trends like social e-commerce. As platforms like Facebook become popular shopping venues, PayU ensures that transactions are processed smoothly and securely, helping to bridge the gap between traditional financial services and the digital marketplace.

Such initiatives not only promote financial inclusion but also cultivate a new generation of consumers proficient in navigating the digital landscape.

The future of digital payments in South Africa looks promising, with the youth leading the charge. As we celebrate their contributions this Youth Month, it is also a time to reflect on how we can further support their journey towards financial empowerment.

Financial literacy is not just about making effective personal financial decisions; it’s about fostering a generation that can contribute to sustainable economic growth. The lessons of budgeting, saving, and investing are critical, especially as this young demographic stands on the precipice of inheriting and shaping the continent’s economic landscape.

Without these tools, the promise of Africa's digital financial revolution risks leading some into cycles of debt rather than pathways to prosperity.

* Nadasen is the CEO of PayU Group Africa.

