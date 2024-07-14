Teaching children about money is about fostering the right mindset

By: Grant Koks

The importance of teaching children about money cannot be overstated. Financial education is not just about understanding rands and cents; it is about fostering a mindset that values saving, budgeting, and responsible spending. By introducing these concepts early, we can lay the groundwork for children to develop healthy financial habits that will serve them well throughout their lives.

As July unfolds, so does National Savings Month—a dedicated time for individuals and families to prioritise saving and investing. Foord Asset Management’s groundbreaking initiative, Teach Your Child to Invest, aligns seamlessly with this national campaign, fostering financial literacy from an early age.

Parents, educators, and policymakers must collaborate to integrate financial education into the fabric of our educational systems. This means going beyond the occasional classroom lesson and making financial literacy a continuous, integral part of the curriculum. Children should learn about money management in a manner that is engaging, practical, and applicable to their everyday lives.

Starting Early: Money management and investing

One of the most effective ways to ensure children grasp financial concepts is to start early. Young minds are remarkably receptive to new information, and introducing the basics of money management at a young age can have a lasting impact. Simple activities like using a piggy bank, saving a portion of their allowance, or even playing financial literacy games can make a difference.

Parents can use storytelling to illustrate the merits of delayed gratification over instant pleasure. Consider introducing books like Foord’s More than Enough and Little by Little, which offer excellent savings metaphors. In the former, a squirrel named Anele, along with her mother, collects acorns not just for the approaching winter, but for the many, many years ahead. In Little by Little, Anele learns the crucial investing principles of patience and the passage of time. By visualising these stories, children begin to understand the consequences of not saving for the future.

As children grow older, the complexity of financial education should increase accordingly. By the time they reach high school, they should have a solid understanding of budgeting, saving, and the fundamentals of investing. Teaching them about the stock market, the power of compound interest, and the importance of diversifying investments can empower them to make informed decisions about their financial futures.

Empowering the next generation

Empowering children with financial knowledge is not just about preventing future financial crises; it is about giving them the tools to succeed. A generation that understands how to manage money effectively is more likely to be entrepreneurial, innovative, and capable of making sound financial choices. This, in turn, can lead to a more robust economy and a society that is better equipped to handle financial challenges. The earlier these financial lessons are taught, the more impactful they will be as the child grows up. Start with allowances to instil wise spending habits and savings goals, this teaches children to learn the value of delayed gratification.

Moreover, financial education can help bridge the gap between socioeconomic classes. By providing all children, regardless of their background, with the knowledge and skills to manage their finances, we can create a more equitable society where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.

The call to action

The time to act is now. Parents should take an active role in their children's financial education by discussing money matters openly at home and setting positive examples. Schools should integrate comprehensive financial literacy programs into their curricula, ensuring that every student has access to this vital knowledge. Policymakers should prioritise financial education, recognising its long-term benefits for individuals and society as a whole.

In conclusion, financial education for children is not a luxury; it is a necessity. By teaching them about money management and investing from an early age, we can empower the next generation to make informed decisions that will benefit them throughout their lives. It is our responsibility to equip our children with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of the financial world and to build a brighter, more financially secure future for all. Let’s raise a generation that understands the importance of saving, investing, and planning for the future.

* Koks is the investor relationship manager at Foord Asset Management.

PERSONAL FINANCE