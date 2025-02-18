Muhsin Hendricks murder 'disregards principles of Islam'

Islam does not force belief upon anyone, nor does it grant individuals the right to act as judge, jury, and executioner, says the writer.

The recent murder of Muhsin Hendricks in Gqeberha has ignited significant debate within the Muslim community. While his beliefs and practices were controversial, his killing undeniably violates Islamic teachings.

Islam strictly prohibits murder; our faith is grounded in mercy, justice, and guidance.

As a Muslim woman committed to living by Islamic laws, I recognise that none of us are perfect. We are all sinners, but our sins differ.

The beauty of Islam lies in acknowledging human imperfection and the infinite mercy of our Creator. Allah (SWT) is the Most Merciful and the Most Forgiving, and He alone has the right to judge. No human has the authority to take another's life in the name of religion.

Homosexuality is not permissible in Islam, and same-sex marriages contradict our faith's laws. However, Islam does not teach us to shun those who struggle with this aspect of their lives. Our duty as Muslims is to guide with wisdom and kindness, not violence or hatred.

The Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was sent as a mercy to mankind, and his approach was always one of patience, compassion, and understanding.

Muhsin Hendricks' views and actions, particularly his establishment of a mosque that permitted same-sex marriages, were not aligned with Islamic teachings. I do not support these actions, nor do I believe they should be normalised within our faith. However, my disagreement with him does not mean I celebrate his death.

To do so would be to ignore one of the fundamental principles of Islam, that only Allah (SAW) decides our fate, and only He holds the power to punish or forgive.

Murder is one of the gravest sins in Islam. The Qur’an explicitly states: "Whoever kills a person (unjustly), it is as though he has killed all of mankind" (Qur’an 5:32 - surah Al Ma'idah). No matter how much we may disagree with someone's actions, vigilante justice has no place in our religion.

Killing someone because they have sinned does not cleanse the community, it stains it with even greater transgression.

Instead of responding with violence, we as Muslims should respond with education and dawah (inviting others to Islam). We must teach, not hate; guide, not alienate. If someone has strayed from the path, our role is to remind them of Allah (SWT)'s laws with love and patience.

Islam does not force belief upon anyone, nor does it grant individuals the right to act as judge, jury, and executioner.

The murder of Muhsin Hendricks is a tragedy, not because of his beliefs, but because it represents a disregard for the very principles Islam upholds. If we allow our emotions and disagreements to justify taking a life, then we are no longer living by the true essence of our faith.

As Muslims, we must uphold justice, mercy, and righteousness, even in the face of ideological differences. May Allah (SWT) guide us all to the straight path and grant us the wisdom to uphold His teachings in a way that reflects His infinite mercy.

Zurina Morgan

Cape Town

