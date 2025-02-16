A Message of Condemnation, Justice, and Reflection on the Sanctity of Life in Islam

By Faiez Jacobs

The tragic killing of Moegsien Hendricks in Port Elizabeth is a matter that should deeply disturb every person of faith and conscience.

His murder is not only a crime against South African law but also a grave violation of the sanctity of life, which Islam upholds above all else.

Regardless of differences in belief, interpretation, or personal convictions, there is no justification — Islamic, legal, or moral — for taking another human being’s life in such a manner.

The Sanctity of Life in Islam

Islam places immense value on the sanctity of human life. The Qur’an explicitly states:

"Whoever kills a soul unless for a soul or for corruption [done] in the land — it is as if he had slain mankind entirely. And whoever saves one — it is as if he had saved mankind entirely." (Surah Al-Ma'idah 5:32)

This verse is clear: murder is an abomination in the eyes of Allah. It is not for individuals to take the law — or divine justice — into their own hands. Even when people disagree on matters of faith or morality, Islam teaches patience, guidance, and da’wah (calling people to righteousness), never violence.

The South African Constitution and the Rights of All Citizens

South Africa is a constitutional democracy that upholds the rights and dignity of all its citizens, regardless of their religion, race, or sexual orientation.

The Constitution explicitly protects against discrimination based on sexual orientation (Section 9 of the Bill of Rights). This legal framework exists to ensure that no individual is harmed, persecuted, or deprived of their rights based on who they are or who they love.

As Muslims, we live in a diverse society, and our faith requires us to engage with that diversity with wisdom and dignity.

The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) himself lived among people of different faiths and practices, treating them with respect, kindness, and justice. When a funeral procession of a non-Muslim passed by, the Prophet (pbuh) stood in respect. When asked why, he responded, “Was he not a human soul?” (Sahih Muslim, 961).

Islam’s Call for Tolerance and Respect

Islam’s teachings are based on justice, mercy, and mutual respect. While differences in interpretation and practice exist, they should never be a justification for hatred or violence. The Qur’an reminds us:

"There is no compulsion in religion. The right course has become clear from the wrong." (Surah Al-Baqarah 2:256)

This verse emphasises that guidance is a matter between the individual and their Creator. Human beings are not enforcers of divine will — our role is to invite, not coerce; to educate, not punish.

Condemning Murder and Promoting Justice

We cannot stand by while violence is justified under the guise of religious belief. The killing of Moegsien Hendricks is not a triumph; it is a tragedy. It reflects a dangerous intolerance that threatens the very fabric of our faith and society.

It is not about agreeing or disagreeing with Moegsien Hendricks' actions. It is about recognising that his life — like all lives — was sacred. The Prophet (pbuh) warned us about extremism, saying:

"Beware of extremism in religion, for those who came before you were destroyed by extremism in religion." (Sunan an-Nasa'i 3057)

We urge our Muslim brothers and sisters, our communities, and our leaders to condemn this act unequivocally. We must not allow the seeds of violence to take root in our faith. Instead, we must return to the principles of justice, compassion, and reason that Islam stands for.

May Allah guide us towards peace, tolerance, and a deeper understanding of the values of our beautiful deen. And may He grant patience to those who mourn and wisdom to those who seek to lead.

By Faiez Jacobs

#JusticeForMoegsien #IslamAgainstViolence #SanctityOfLife

* The views expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of IOL or Independent Media.

** JOIN THE CONVERSATION: Email your views to [email protected] and be sure to include your full name, physical address, and contact details (not for publication).