Budget 2025 | South Africa's path to inclusive innovation

As Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana prepares to deliver the highly anticipated 2025 Budget Speech on Wednesday, South Africa stands at a crossroads.

With limited resources and economic pressures mounting, the need to balance economic growth with social support for the vulnerable has never been more critical. One of the key areas that must be prioritised in the government’s financial and policy commitments is Innovation for Inclusive Development (IID).

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation advocates a greater focus on leveraging science, technology, and innovation to foster inclusive economic growth and ensure that marginalised communities — particularly youth, women, and rural populations —are not left behind.

Our nation faces a unique challenge as one of the most unequal societies in the world.

However, by embracing innovation, we can tackle exclusion head-on, creating models and programmes that enable all South Africans to contribute to and benefit from economic growth.

The 1996 White Paper on Science and Technology laid the foundation for an inclusivenational system of innovation.

However, gaps remain in ensuring that all segments of society, especially youth and grassroots innovators, have equitable access to the resources necessary to commercialise innovations and build sustainable businesses.

The National Development Plan (NDP) highlights South Africa’s youthful population as a potential economic advantage, provided that young people are equipped with the necessary skills and opportunities.

Yet, Statistics South Africa data indicates that youth unemployment remains alarmingly high.The key barriers include limited access to innovation hubs and prototyping tools in rural areas, underrepresentation of women in technology sectors, insufficient resources for youth-led businesses in townships and peri-urban economies, and lack of knowledge infrastructure to support entrepreneurship and innovation.

To address these challenges, the DSTI is implementing a robust agenda and programme forInnovation for Inclusive Development (IID). This approach focuses on integrating science,technology and

The proposed interventions include:

Expanding access to innovation hubs such as Living Labs, technology incubation centers, and maker spaces.

Strengthening partnerships with the private sector to facilitate technology transfers to small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs).

Encouraging the commercialisation of publicly funded innovations by enabling entrepreneurs, universities, and research institutions to bring new technologies to market.

Investing in local economic development strategies incorporating innovation into township, peri-urban, and rural economies.

Reviewing procurement regulations to ensure preferential procurement of locally developed technologies.

The government’s Science, Technology, and Innovation Decadal Plan provides a 10-year roadmap for leveraging innovation to drive economic transformation.

Key focus areas include modernising traditional sectors such as agriculture and mining, expanding the digital economy, and fostering the green economy South Africa’s renewable energy sector, for example, presents significant opportunities for youth-led businesses to thrive.

With the global shift towards sustainability, young entrepreneurs can capitalise on the green economy to create jobs and contribute to long-term economic resilience.

Furthermore, targeted initiatives such as the Technology and Innovations for People with Disabilities programme are ensuring that innovation fosters inclusivity across all demographics.

As the 2025 Budget Speech approaches - collaboration is key.

Government, the private sector, and civil society must work together to ensure that innovation is not a privilege for the few but a catalyst for broad-based economic participationWith the right investments and strategic interventions, South Africa can transform its innovation landscape to drive inclusive growth, reduce unemployment, and create a more equitable society.

*Dr Tshepang Mosiea is the Chief Director for Innovation for Inclusive Development at the DSTI

