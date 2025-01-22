How social grants contributed to the success of Matric 2024 in South Africa

The 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) results highlight the resilience and determination of South African matriculants, with an impressive 87.3% pass rate. Notably, the Department of Social Development (DSD) reports that 79% of these learners receive social grants, underscoring the critical role of financial support in educational success, especially in economically disadvantaged areas such as the Northern Cape.

Lungelo Mkamba

The results of the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) have demonstrated the resilience, hope, and tenacity of South African matriculants. The matric class of 2024 achieved a commendable 87.3% pass rate—surpassing the impressive 82.9% recorded in 2023.

What also stood out were the figures released by the Department of Social Development (DSD), which revealed that 79% of matric learners who participated in the final examinations were recipients of social grants from the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA).

According to the DSD, 657,980 learners from the 2024 cohort were beneficiaries of SASSA’s Child Support Grant (CSG), while 35,200 learners received the Foster Child Grant.

The data further indicate that 653,290 learners were still receiving grant payments when they sat for their final exams, while 34,710 had their grants terminated upon reaching their 18th birthday. Additionally, 3,092 matriculants applied for the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant of R370 after their CSG lapsed. In monetary terms, R58.9 billion has been allocated to learners who are social grant beneficiaries (DSD News, 12 January 2025).

These figures underscore the vital role that SASSA grants play in shaping the educational trajectories of young South Africans, particularly in economically vulnerable communities.

They also highlight the significance of social grants in fostering academic achievement, with a particular focus on the Northern Cape, where the matric class of 2024 achieved an 84.2% pass rate—an 8.4% increase from the 75.8% recorded in 2023.

In the Northern Cape, 10,442 matric learners received support through SASSA’s social grants. The province, known for its vast landscapes and dispersed communities, faces unique educational challenges, including limited access to resources, a poverty rate of 31%, high unemployment levels, and socio-economic disparities that can hinder academic progress.

For many families, social grants serve as a lifeline, alleviating the financial strain often associated with schooling. These grants help cover essential costs such as school uniforms, transportation, stationery, and meals—basic needs that enable learners to focus on their studies.

Without this financial support, learners from impoverished households would face even greater obstacles in accessing education.

One of the most significant contributions of social grants is their impact on food security—one of the world's most urgent challenges. In 2023, Oxfam estimated that 58 million people in South Africa and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region faced food insecurity, while nearly 18.6 million children suffered from stunted growth—accounting for one-third of all stunted children in Africa.

Hunger remains a pervasive issue that adversely affects learners' ability to concentrate and perform academically.

Grants such as the CSG enable families to provide regular meals, which not only nourish the body but also enhance cognitive function and energy levels, critical for academic success. For matriculants facing the pressures of their final year, consistent nutrition is indispensable.

Additionally, social grants assist in reducing the indirect expenses associated with schooling. Many learners leave school before completing their matric due to the financial burden of school fees, transportation, and other related costs. In the rural districts of the Northern Cape, where schools are often far from learners' homes, the ability to afford transportation is crucial. Social grants help bridge this gap, ensuring learners can attend classes regularly and fully engage in their education.

The broader impact of social grants in breaking the cycle of poverty is also significant. They enable learners to complete their matriculation, opening doors to higher education, career training, and employment opportunities.

The DSD has revealed that 272,098 grant-receiving learners have applied for financial assistance through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to continue their studies. Of these, 261,950 learners have been provisionally accepted, pending their final results and admission to institutions of higher learning (DSD News, 12 January 2025).

In provinces such as the Northern Cape, where higher educational attainment can drive regional growth and economic development, this is particularly significant.

While the data highlight the substantial benefits of social grants, they also underscore the need for long-term, holistic interventions.

Government, the private sector, educational institutions, organised labour, civil society, and communities must continue to collaborate to ensure that social grants are complemented by additional resources such as career counselling, financial aid, mentorship programmes, and psychosocial support. Together, these initiatives can help learners reach their full potential.

As we celebrate the achievements of the matric class of 2024, we are reminded of the vital role social grants play in their success.

In the Northern Cape and beyond, social grants are more than just financial aid; they are investments in South Africa's future, shaping a generation of educated, empowered young people ready to contribute to their communities and the nation.

As former President Nelson Mandela once said, "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world."

To build a better South Africa for all, we must continue to support initiatives that ensure every child—regardless of socioeconomic background—has the opportunity to receive an education and succeed.

**Lungelo Mkamba is the Spokesperson of SASSA in the Northern Cape province

