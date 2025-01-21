Safeguarding our planet: Dr Iqbal Survé’s vision at the WEF 2025

Dr Iqbal Survé’s journey to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos this year is a continuation of a commitment that spans nearly two decades.

Lerato Molefe

Dr Iqbal Survé’s journey to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos this year is a continuation of a commitment that spans nearly two decades. Survé’s 18-year presence at the WEF is not just about participation; it’s about purpose. He has been a voice advocating for sustainability, innovation, and inclusive development, ensuring that Africa’s narrative is woven into the global agenda. All the world’s eyes are on him at this year's WEF as he champions the safeguarding of the planet for future generations.

As the Executive Chairman of the Sekunjalo Group, with investments across technology, media, aquaculture, and philanthropy, Surve has consistently demonstrated that business can be a force for good. His philosophy is simple yet profound: there can be no profit without the planet. This ethos is reflected in the projects he leads, from renewable energy initiatives to sustainable aquaculture ventures, all designed to create economic opportunities while preserving natural resources.

This year’s WEF theme, “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age,” resonates deeply with Survé’s vision for sustainability. He sees technology as a pivotal tool in addressing the challenges of climate change, resource scarcity, and economic inequality. Survé’s message is clear:

“Sustainability is not a luxury; it is an obligation. The choices we make today will determine the legacy we leave for our children.”

Survé’s commitment to sustainability is not theoretical. It is grounded and actionable such as Premier Fishing’s Atlantic Abalone Farm in South Africa. The farm is one of Africa’s largest aquaculture facilities, producing over 120 tons of abalone annually while running on solar power. It stands as a shining example of how businesses can integrate eco-friendly practices with economic growth. “Investing in aquaculture in Africa presents a myriad of opportunities,” Survé often says, emphasising the continent’s untapped potential in sectors that align with both economic prosperity and environmental stewardship.

At Davos, Survé’s presence is a reminder of the critical role Africa must play in global sustainability. He has long argued that Africa, with its vast arable land and renewable energy potential, is the key to addressing many of the world’s pressing challenges.

Yet, he is also acutely aware of the barriers that hinder the continent’s progress. “Africa needs a seat at the table,” he asserts, signifying the importance of collaboration between nations, businesses, and civil society.

His advocacy extends beyond environmental concerns to include social impact. As the founder of Survé Philanthropies, he has launched initiatives that tackle education with the Bursary program, healthcare, and youth unemployment, aiming to create a more equitable society. His work reflects the principles of stakeholder capitalism, where businesses measure success not just by profit but by their contributions to society.

This year at the WEF, Survé’s discussions are deeply rooted in the African experience.

Highlighting the daily struggles of millions who lack access to basic resources like clean water and electricity, connecting these challenges to the broader sustainability agenda. For him, sustainability is not just about climate change; it’s about survival. “We must rethink our priorities,” he says. “For many in Africa, sustainability means having light to do homework, water to drink, and food to eat. These are the fundamentals we must address.”

Survé’s vision for sustainability also embraces innovation. He has been an advocate for leveraging technology to create solutions that benefit society. Survé sees the Intelligent Ageas a transformative period that can bridge the gap between the privileged and the underserved.

As the WEF progresses, Survé’s role becomes even more significant. He is not just a participant but a catalyst for change. His call for collective responsibility resonates with attendees, urging them to move beyond rhetoric to tangible outcomes. “The fate of our planet is intertwined with our own,”. “We must act now, together, to ensure a future where humanity and the environment thrive in harmony.”

Survé’s work at the WEF and beyond serves as a blueprint for how businesses, governments, and individuals can come together to create a sustainable future. Through his efforts, he not only elevates Africa’s role in the global arena but also inspires a renewed commitment to safeguarding the planet for generations to come.

*** Lerato Molefe is an independent writer, commentator and analyst

** The views expressed here do not necessarily represent those of Independent Media or IOL