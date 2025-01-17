Gillian Schutte writes that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s press conference on 14 January 2025, assessing the performance of Russian diplomacy in 2024, stands as a decisive counterpoint to Western pretences.

By Gillian Schutte

Western pundits and politicians continuously flood the global media landscape with noble-sounding claims about promoting democracy and defending human rights.

However, their actions—from military invasions to political meddling—reveal a different agenda, one driven by an overwhelming desire to consolidate power and eliminate rivals.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s press conference on 14 January 2025, assessing the performance of Russian diplomacy in 2024, stands as a decisive counterpoint to these Western pretences. Rather than offering bland, rehearsed slogans, Lavrov provides a comprehensive analysis of what Russia identifies as a relentless campaign by the United States and NATO to undermine its sovereignty and assert dominance worldwide.

A central theme in Lavrov’s briefing is the West’s destructive role in Ukraine, a conflict in which Russia has acted out of legitimate self-defence. He reminded listeners of President Vladimir Putin’s strong and detailed reasoning for initiating the special military operation in Ukraine—namely to repel “a war waged against us by the collective West.”

This perspective directly challenges the incessant Western refrain that Russia’s actions are “unprovoked,” pointing instead to an orchestrated campaign by NATO to weaken and encircle Moscow while projecting itself as a force for “freedom.”

Lavrov traced the Ukraine crisis to years of broken promises made by the United States and NATO about not expanding eastward—promises that were promptly discarded once the Soviet Union collapsed.

“Their main goal was to weaken our country geopolitically, creating direct military threats to us – not somewhere across the ocean, but right on our borders, on Russia’s native territories,” he stated.

For Russia, this expansion represents a well-organised offensive to contain a potential challenger rather than a defensive measure.

NATO’s consistent pattern of military build-up near Russian borders, coupled with Washington-led practices of toppling governments under the pretence of democratic crusades, reveal precisely why Russia views these moves as hostile.

Lavrov also exposed the plight of Russian-speaking populations in eastern Ukraine, whose suffering Western media outlets generally overlook. After the change of power in Kiev in 2014, millions of citizens who regarded themselves as culturally linked to Russia were suddenly labelled “terrorists” by the new authorities.

“The second reason also has to do with the history of the region, only it was more about the people who have lived on that land for centuries, developed it from scratch, built cities, factories and ports, than about the land itself.

These people were labelled ‘terrorists’ by the current Ukrainian regime,” he explained.

This marginalisation highlights the hypocrisy of Western capitals that repeatedly tout human rights rhetoric yet refuse to speak up for the rights of Russian-speaking Ukrainians. The willingness of these same Western powers to disregard the aspirations of Russian-speaking Ukrainians exemplifies the double standard underlying US and NATO policy.

One of the most revealing aspects of Lavrov’s address was his focus on what he described as the West’s unquenchable thirst for supremacy.

He argued that Washington is bent on subjugating or crippling any state that challenges its self-declared global dominance. “Their main goal was to weaken our country geopolitically, creating direct military threats to us – not somewhere across the ocean, but right on our borders, on Russia’s native territories,” Lavrov reiterated.

This charge resonates with observers who note the United States’ well-documented record of foreign interventions, from the Middle East to Africa, where entire nations have been destabilised to serve geopolitical interests.

Lavrov’s statements on multipolarity illustrate Russia’s aspiration for a world that is not governed by a single power centre.

He emphasised Russia’s commitment to building constructive ties with a variety of nations, including China, India, and Brazil, while also advocating for reforms that grant more influence to African nations. “We do not seek to oppose anyone.

The only thing we want is to see all countries on our planet, including the US-led collective West, interact based on respect for the interests of all their partners.

This position is shared by Moscow and Beijing,” he remarked. This vision of inclusive global governance stands in direct opposition to the West’s approach of imposing sanctions, orchestrating blockades, and enforcing regime change whenever a government refuses to comply with Washington’s demands.

Lavrov insisted that Moscow has no intention of subjugating other nations; rather, it seeks mutual respect for distinct interests, including those shared by China—an increasingly influential partner in advancing a more diverse international order.

Lavrov also highlighted NATO’s ongoing refusal to engage in sincere dialogue. He contended that Russian diplomatic overtures have been met with dismissals or half-hearted negotiations, ensuring the alliance’s expansion continued unabated. Instead of forging a sincere partnership, NATO moved aggressively closer to Russia’s frontiers under the pretence of “defence,” which Lavrov interpreted as purely rhetorical.

This aggressive stance mirrors earlier Western interventions that fractured societies and exploited resources in parts of the Global South. Observers in Africa, Asia, and Latin America, who have witnessed similar Western meddling in their political and economic affairs, resonate deeply with Lavrov’s portrayal of Washington-led ventures and NATO expansions.

Furthermore, Lavrov addressed the need for United Nations Security Council reform, emphasising that not all countries with significant roles in the global economy, finance, politics, and military affairs are adequately represented.

“The UN Security Council reform is needed. Not all countries that bear special responsibility in the global economy, finance, politics, and military affairs are represented in the UN Security Council. It has been pointed out repeatedly that countries such as India and Brazil have long earned permanent Security Council membership on all counts, as has Africa,” he argued.

This call for a more inclusive and representative international governance structure underscores Russia’s commitment to a multipolar world where power is not monopolised by a select few Western nations.

Lavrov also emphasised the importance of the Russia-China partnership, describing it as one of the key factors stabilising modern international life. He noted that this alliance is essential in countering the ongoing processes used by NATO under US guidance to escalate confrontation and hostility in international affairs.

The comprehensive cooperation between Russia and China, including joint initiatives like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and the Belt and Road Initiative, showcases a strategic partnership built on mutual respect and shared interests rather than dominance.

In addressing Russia-Armenia relations, Lavrov highlighted the enduring friendship and fraternal bonds between the two nations.

“Russians and Armenians are friendly and fraternal peoples, and mutual relations will ultimately be grounded in friendship. Regarding current official relations, they are not without difficulties. Our dialogue continues, though. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan has been invited to visit the Russian Federation and has accepted the invitation. We look forward to having him here soon,” he stated. This emphasis on enduring alliances further illustrates Russia’s strategy of nurturing strong, mutually beneficial relationships to counterbalance Western influence.

Lavrov’s calm demeanour and detail-oriented manner emphasise Russia’s quest for diplomatic solutions that do not ignore its security imperatives.

His thorough deconstruction of Western motives—citing decades of NATO growth eastward—raises important questions about whether the US-led bloc genuinely acknowledges Russia’s enduring sense of vulnerability. Lavrov argued that ignoring these sentiments, or dismissing them as mere propaganda, can only prolong tensions and lead to further conflict.

He also touched upon the anticipated changes in US leadership and their potential impact on Ukraine.

“As soon as Donald Trump assumes the presidency and articulates his final stance on Ukrainian matters, we will examine it. We await specific initiatives; yet, no proposals have emerged thus far,” he mentioned. This statement reflects Russia’s vigilance and readiness to respond to any shifts in US policy, emphasising the persistent uncertainty in Western diplomatic approaches.

Lavrov’s press conference also criticises the West’s arrogance and disdainful attitude towards the rest of the world.

He described the West as “intoxicated by its perceived ‘greatness,’ its impunity, and its self-endowed authority to dictate the destinies of peoples worldwide.” This critique exposes the underlying arrogance and hypocrisy in Western policies, where the rhetoric of democracy and human rights most often masks a disdainful and dictatorial approach to global governance.

In summary, Sergey Lavrov’s press conference on 14 January 2025 serves as a powerful affirmation of Russia’s diplomatic stance and a robust critique of Western hegemony.

Through detailing the historical, cultural, and security-driven motivations behind Russia’s actions, Lavrov challenges the simplistic and biased narratives perpetuated by Western media and policymakers.

His call for a multipolar world order, inclusive international governance, and genuine respect for national interests offers a compelling alternative to the dominance of a US-led alliance system.

For those seeking to understand Russia’s perspective beyond the mainstream Western narrative, Lavrov’s full address is an invaluable resource. Access the complete text and recording at [https://tinyurl.com/2hchymj4] to hear the Foreign Minister articulate Russia’s position with intellectual rigor and strategic clarity.

As global power dynamics continue to shift, engaging with such perspectives is essential for understanding a more balanced and peaceful international community.

Lavrov’s remarks stand as a testament to Russias steadfast commitment to defending its sovereignty, protecting its people, and promoting a fairer global order. In rejecting the West’s attempts to impose its will through coercion and aggression, Russia positions itself as a steadfast advocate for genuine multipolarity and equitable international relations.

This vision, articulated with calm authority and strategic insight, challenges the world to reconsider the true costs of Western hegemony and to explore pathways towards a more just and balanced global future.

* Gillian Schutte is a film-maker, and a well-known social justice and race-justice activist and public intellectual.

** The views expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of IOL or Independent Media.