Dr Reneva Fourie | Media’s commitment to the truth is vital for nurturing democracy

Malcolm X once remarked, ‘The media is the most powerful entity on earth. They have the ability to make the innocent appear guilty and the guilty seem innocent, and that's a significant power. They shape the minds of the masses.’

This statement highlights the immense influence of the media. News coverage plays a crucial role in shaping our beliefs, opinions, and actions, substantially affecting how we view domestic and global issues. Given this authority, the media has a duty to strive for accuracy and truthfulness. Yet, history shows that it often tends to align with the interests of the powerful.

On 19 October 1977, the apartheid regime banned the Black Consciousness Movement and various progressive media outlets and arrested several journalists. At the time, the mainstream media upheld and reinforced the ideology of white supremacy.

The conditions in the townships and the brutal torture and murder of those who resisted apartheid colonialism were under-reported or justified – those who dared to report the truth faced persecution. In Marion Sparg’s Guilty and Proud, she eloquently describes the media’s treatment of the death of Steve Biko in September of that year and her challenges in the world of journalism. Now, the day, Black Wednesday, is commemorated annually and serves as an opportunity to reflect on media freedom.

However, ‘media freedom’ is relative and ideologically flexible. For example, some local media freedom advocates argue that the SABC’s choice not to air an election flag-burning advertisement is a form of repression and reflects political interference.

This is in contrast to the reality that many historically oppressed individuals found the advertisement offensive and believed it was the media’s moral duty not to broadcast it. The media’s objectivity also comes under scrutiny when political party funders own media outlets and when media editors participate in international conferences discussing regime changes in countries that prioritise their sovereignty. When even those who are meant to safeguard media freedom hold partisanship against marginalised groups, will the authentic voices of the oppressed ever be heard?

The global spotlight is currently on West Asia, particularly Israel's apparent avoidance of accountability for the burning, burying, maiming, torturing, and starving of thousands of innocent people.

While millions protest in the streets, millions more remain silent or defend Israel. The widespread apathy and ignorance can largely be traced back to the influence of mainstream media, which often fails to adequately engage or inform the public.

The Muslim Council of Britain analysed over 176,000 TV clips and 25,000 news articles covering Israel's offensive on Gaza from October 7 to November 7, 2023. Their report, 'Media Bias Gaza 2023-24', revealed considerable biases and distortions in mainstream media. The coverage often repeated unverified claims, including disturbing reports of 'beheaded babies', while less than 15 per cent presented the rebuttal thereof.

The majority of the coverage referred to an 'Israel-Hamas war' without acknowledging the impact on the Palestinian community and the historical context of Israeli occupation. Additionally, the media tended to portray Israel as having 'the right to defend itself', despite international law confirming Israel as the occupying force. Emotive language disproportionately highlighted Israeli suffering while downplaying Palestinian casualties. The report also highlighted the misrepresentation and vilification of pro-Palestinian voices by media outlets, with allegations of anti-semitism and terrorism being used to discredit legitimate advocacy efforts.

The bias in the coverage of reporting on West Asia highlights the crucial role that media plays in shaping public discourse. By setting agendas and directing attention toward specific topics, those who control the flow of information significantly limit what audiences can access, which restricts the understanding of important issues.

They determine the narrative around how countries like Venezuela and Cuba are perceived and influence our views on the Russian military intervention in defence of the people in the Donetsk region. While they advocate for press freedom and claim their preferred media outlets are comprehensive and objective, they often ban, sanction, defame, or freeze the bank accounts of those who dare to publish an alternative narrative. As a result, the public is deprived of the opportunity to consider diverse viewpoints.

Social media provides a constant stream of news. However, this does not necessarily ensure media freedom. These platforms often limit the content you can access and what you can share. In an era dominated by artificial intelligence, the risk of encountering fake news or distorted truths is higher than ever. The sheer volume of information available makes it difficult for many readers to find the time to thoroughly examine every piece of information on social media and verify its credibility.

There was quite an uproar some years ago when Thabo Mbeki suggested that the media should embed itself within African communities. His remarks on media freedom remain pertinent: 'The question you face is whether you will...once again become an instrument of liberation by being reflective, critical, and a champion of the truth...' The media holds a vital responsibility to use its influence to fundamentally contribute to building a more inclusive and flourishing society.

Understandably, media content will gravitate toward those who control the funding. After all, these outlets predominantly depend on advertising for their financial viability, and that revenue base is declining. Nonetheless, Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, emphasised, ‘It is therefore instructive to ensure a balance between profit-making and sharing of quality information that ensures that our society is in good health.’

The media’s ability to shape our perceptions and narratives carries profound obligations towards society. It is disheartening to see reporting biases concerning global issues and the experiences of marginalised communities.

This highlights a pressing need for systems that diminish the influence of the powerful in media content. Engaging with under-represented voices is essential for connecting with diverse perspectives.

Ultimately, a commitment to truth and inclusivity in the media is indispensable for the health of our democracy and societal progress.

** Dr Reneva Fourie is a policy analyst specialising in governance, development and security.

