Your ultimate guide to a seamless voyage: 15 tips for first-time cruisers

Indulge in luxury and explore new horizons with MSC Opera cruise, Image: Supplied

Indulge in endless entertainment . Enjoy access to Broadway-style shows, thrilling water parks, casinos and more – all included in your cruise fare. Dine your way, all day. Savour unlimited buffet and main restaurant meals, and drink packages for added indulgence. Make every port count. Pre-book excursions for the best deals. As MSC Opera returns to South African waters for the highly anticipated 2025/2026 local cruise season, now is the perfect time to experience the magic of cruising. If you’ve booked your first cruise (or you are seriously considering it) – congratulations, you’re about to embark on an unforgettable journey filled with adventure, relaxation and endless entertainment. Here are 15 essential tips to help you make the most of your experience, from prepping and packing to your final sunset at sea.

Trip preparation: Packing and pre-cruise essentials 1. Pack smart, pack light

While MSC Opera has plenty of storage, overpacking can make your cabin feel cluttered. Opt for versatile clothing, comfortable shoes for excursions and don’t forget formal attire for elegant evenings. 2. Know what’s not allowed

Leave behind prohibited items like irons, candles and drones. Most essentials, like hairdryers and bathrobes, are provided in your cabin. 3. Print and prepare your e-ticket

Boarding is a breeze with your MSC Cruise e-ticket or boarding pass. This document contains all your essential travel details, luggage tags and itinerary information. 4. Pre-book shore excursions and special packages

Popular excursions sell out fast! Booking early not only secures your spot but often saves you money compared to purchasing onboard. Consider adding a Fun Pass for extra onboard activities at a discount. 5. Set up your cruise card and payment method

MSC Cruises operates cash-free. Link a credit card to your cruise card for easy onboard purchases or make a cash deposit at guest services when you board.

Guests browse and book shore excursions to make the most of every destination Image: Supplied

Onboard experience: Dining, entertainment and more 6. Enjoy unlimited dining options.

You can eat as much or as little as you like, from breakfast buffets to gourmet dinners. Remember, all buffet and main restaurant meals are always included in your cruise fare. 7. Take advantage of drinks packages.

Water, coffee and tea are complimentary, but sodas, alcohol and specialty drinks require a package upgrade. If you plan to indulge, consider purchasing a drinks package that will work for you, before your cruise, for great savings. 8. Stay connected (if you must!) Wi-Fi isn’t free, so if staying online is important, purchase an Internet package in advance for the best rates (up to 20% savings). Otherwise, embrace the digital detox and enjoy the ocean breeze. 9. Catch Broadway-style shows and nightlife for free. MSC Cruises offers world-class entertainment – live performances, comedy shows and even thrilling casinos – all included in your cruise fare. No extra ticket required! 10. Embrace the fun – day and night.

From water parks to arcades, mini golf to shuffleboard, there’s never a dull moment. Many activities are free, while some require a Fun Pass—so plan accordingly.

Shore excursions: Making the most of every port 11. Plan ahead for the best excursions.

Booking shore excursions in advance guarantees availability and better pricing. Whether it’s snorkelling in turquoise waters or exploring historical ruins, don’t miss out! 12. Dress comfortably for exploration.

Comfortable walking shoes, sun protection and a small backpack for essentials will keep you prepared for any adventure ashore.

Extra insider tips to elevate your cruise 13. Check the daily cruise planner.

Your daily planner (delivered to your cabin or available on the MSC app) highlights scheduled activities, entertainment and dining specials – don’t miss out on exclusive events! 14. Budget for extras but stick to a plan.

While plenty is included, extras – like spa treatments, tickets purchased in themed gaming venues, Wi-Fi and specialty dining – can add up. Set a budget to avoid surprises on your final bill. 15. Relax and enjoy every moment.

Cruises are designed for enjoyment—whether that means lounging by the pool, indulging in gourmet meals, or dancing under the stars. Knowing what’s included, what you may want to plan ahead for and how to get the most out of every moment will make your cruise one to remember.

Encounter flamingos in their natural habitat, a serene highlight of your shore excursion adventure Image: Supplied