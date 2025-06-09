Israel intercepts Greta Thunberg’s aid vessel bound for Gaza

Greta Thunberg's humanitarian mission to Gaza has been intercepted by the Israeli Defence Force as they boarded the vesse. Image: Instagram

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been confirmed "safe and in good spirits" by Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), after the yacht she was aboard was intercepted in waters near Gaza. The vessel, part of the “Freedom flotilla”, was attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip when it was intercepted by Israeli forces. The 22-year-old had posted a pre-recorded video to Instagram from the deck of the “Madleen”, describing how they had been "intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupational forces, or forces that support Israel”.

She called on her followers and the Swedish government to put pressure on authorities to secure her and the others’ release. According to Israel’s foreign ministry, the vessel carried 12 activists, described as “celebrities”, and a “tiny amount of aid”. In a statement, the MFA commented: “While Greta and others attempted to stage a media provocation whose sole purpose was to gain publicity and included less than a single truckload of aid.” “There are ways to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip they do not involve Instagram selfies,” the ministry added. The activists are expected to be deported shortly. Ahead of the interception, footage posted to social media platform X showed members of the flotilla crew scrambling to take cover as drones flew overhead. Brazilian activist Thiago Ávila, who was also on board, claimed their communications and tracking systems were being jammed approximately 160 nautical miles from Gaza. He was heard warning others to “get into position” and urging Thunberg to take cover.

Ávila later alleged the vessel was attacked and sprayed with an unknown substance. In a subsequent press release, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition said the “Madleen” was “attacked and forcibly intercepted by the Israeli military at 3:02am CET in international waters”. The coalition claimed the ship’s unarmed crew were abducted and that supplies including baby formula, food and medical items were seized. Earlier reports indicated that nearby vessels had raised concerns among the “Madleen” crew, prompting an alert. The flotilla had aimed to reach Gaza’s territorial waters by Sunday, despite a long-standing Israeli naval blockade. IOL NEWS