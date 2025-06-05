Body of missing British backpacker found in lift shaft in Malaysia

Malaysian police confirmed Thursday that the body of a man found a day earlier in a Kuala Lumpur lift shaft was that of a British backpacker who was missing for more than a week. Image: Facebook

Malaysian police confirmed Thursday that the body of a man found a day earlier in a Kuala Lumpur lift shaft was that of a British backpacker who was missing for more than a week. Jordan Johnson-Doyle, 25, was last seen on May 27 at a bar in an upmarket suburb in the capital, sparking a police probe and a frenzied search by his parents. Police on Wednesday afternoon "received information that a man was found lying on his back in the lift (shaft) on the ground floor of a (building) construction site," Kuala Lumpur police chief Rusdi Mohd Isa said in a statement.

Fire and rescue services recovered the body, which was sent for a post mortem, he added. "The results found that the cause of death was a chest injury sustained from a fall from height," Rusdi said. "No criminal elements were found at the scene and the case has been classified as a sudden death report," he said, adding the body was identified by the victim's uncle based on a tattoo. Brickfields district police chief Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood confirmed to AFP that Johnson-Doyle was identified as the victim.

