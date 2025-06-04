US arrests nihilist over fertility clinic bombing

An American man who believes human life should not exist has been arrested in connection with the bombing of a fertility clinic in California that killed the attacker,

An American man who believes human life should not exist has been arrested in connection with the bombing of a fertility clinic in California that killed the attacker, the FBI said Wednesday.

Daniel Park, 32, was taken into custody at a New York area airport, where he arrived from Poland, on charges that he shipped explosives to the man who blew himself up in Palm Springs last month.

The explosion ripped a hole in the clinic and blew out the windows and doors of nearby buildings.

Bomber Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, of the town of Twentynine Palms in California, died in the blast, which also wounded four people.

None of the embryos stored at the clinic were affected.