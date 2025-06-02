South African students shine at the 24th Chinese Bridge proficiency competition

The 24th Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students, South African Regional Finals concluded successfully. Image: Supplied

The 24th “Chinese Bridge” Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students, South African Regional Finals concluded successfully. Held in an atmosphere of celebration and cultural exchange, the event brought together 15 outstanding contestants from seven universities across South Africa, who showcased their linguistic talent and deep appreciation for Chinese culture. Deputy Consul General Tang Changan of the Chinese Consulate General in Cape Town and Mr. Wang Tianbao, Longyuan South Africa Renewables (Pty) Ltd, attended the competition in person to cheer on and encourage the contestants. The competition was proudly and exclusively sponsored by Longyuan South Africa Renewables (Pty) Ltd.

After a series of compelling performances and rigorous competition, Thakane Masia from Rhodes University claimed First Prize. Her powerful performance, titled “My Love-Hate Relationship with Chinese”, creatively combined various artistic elements with a narrative that traced her personal journey of learning Chinese. Her dynamic stage presence and expressive storytelling earned her top honours. Thakane will represent South Africa in the global finals of the “Chinese Bridge” competition in China, where she will compete alongside international participants. Neville Boon from the University of Cape Town was awarded Second Prize and has been invited to travel to China to observe the global finals. His self-written and directed Chinese-language rap performance, “Appreciation”, stood out for its originality, fast-paced rhythm, and modern style, earning enthusiastic praise from both judges and audience members.

