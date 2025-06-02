Gaza's humanitarian crisis deepens: Israel's relentless attacks on civilians and healthcare

People look for survivors following an Israeli strike that targeted the home of the al-Bursh family in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israel continues its attacks on the Gaza Strip, after it bombed the Noura Al-Kaabi Kidney Dialysis Centre in the northern Gaza Strip and opened fire on thousands of civilians gathered at a distribution site in southern Gaza’s Rafah, over two days.

The Gaza Government Media Office said Israeli forces killed at least 31 people when they opened fire at the distribution site.

The Government Media Office condemned the attacks and described distribution sites as “mass death traps, not humanitarian relief points”.

“We confirm to the entire world that what is happening is a systematic and malicious use of aid as a tool of war, employed to blackmail starving civilians and forcibly gather them in exposed killing points, managed and monitored by the occupation army and funded and politically covered by the US administration,” it said in a statement.

The Noura Al-Kaabi Kidney Dialysis Centre was providing dialysis services to kidney patients in the northern Gaza Strip.

"The destruction of the centre puts the health of kidney patients in a catastrophe with unpredictable consequences. 41% of kidney failure patients died during the war due to being denied access to dialysis centres and after the destruction of the centres and departments designated for them," said the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.