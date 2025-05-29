Haribo recalls 'Happy Cola' sweets in the Netherlands after cannabis contamination

Haribo recalled its "Happy Cola" sweets in the Netherlands on Thursday after cannabis was discovered in the packets and several people, including children, fell ill.

Haribo recalled its "Happy Cola" sweets in the Netherlands on Thursday after cannabis was discovered in the packets and several people, including children, fell ill.

The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) said only three bags of the "Happy Cola F!ZZ" were affected but a complete recall was undertaken as a precaution.

"There are bags in circulation with sweets that can lead to health complaints, such as dizziness, when consumed," said the NVWA in a statement.