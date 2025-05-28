Chinese Foreign Minister meets African envoys in Beijing

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with African diplomatic envoys and celebrates Africa Day together in Beijing, capital of China.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday met with African diplomatic envoys in China and celebrated Africa Day together in Beijing.

Ambassadors or charge d'affaires of more than 50 African countries to China and representatives of the African Union in China attended the meeting.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said since entering the new era, President Xi Jinping has visited Africa five times and put forward the principle of China's Africa policy – sincerity, real results, amity and good faith, and the principle of pursuing the greater good and shared interests, as well as the spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation, raising China's bilateral relations with all African countries to the level of strategic relations.

The overall positioning of China-Africa relations has also been upgraded to an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era, and China's relations with Africa have entered the best period in history, Wang added.

At the Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) held in Beijing last September, President Xi put forward six proposals and 10 partnership actions for jointly advancing modernisation.