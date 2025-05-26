'We were joking': Macron denies 'domestic dispute' with wife after plane video

France's President Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi. Image: Chalinee Thirasupa / AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron denied Monday any "domestic dispute" with his wife Brigitte after a video appeared to show her shoving his face away as they arrived in Vietnam for a diplomatic visit. They were "joking as we often do", he told reporters in Hanoi, adding that other videos had been misinterpreted as showing him sharing a bag of cocaine or confronting the Turkish president. "None of these are true," he said, and "everyone needs to calm down". Macron's office on also downplayed the incident.

Footage shot by the Associated Press news agency in Hanoi on Sunday evening shows Macron's plane door opening to reveal him. His wife Brigitte's arms emerge from the left of the open doorway, she places both hands on her husband's face and gives it a shove. The president appears startled but quickly recovers and turns to wave through the open door. She remains concealed by the aircraft body, making it impossible to see her facial expression or body language.