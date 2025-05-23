What is Donald Trump's net worth in 2025?
According to Forbes, US President Donald Trump net worth stands at $5.1 billion (R92 billion) as of March 2025.
Whether you love him or hate him, United States President Donald Trump remains one of the most discussed figures of our era.
Following President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent visit to the White House, which sparked intense exchanges, many are eager to share their opinions and pose questions about Trump. A prominent question on everyone's mind is: What is Donald Trump's net worth? And where does he get the money from?
What is Trump's net worth?
That figure more than doubles his wealth from just a year ago, when he stood at $2.3 billion (R41.4 billion).
It is believed that the sharp rise in his fortune reflects a mix of aggressive moves in social media, crypto, and a resurgence in the performance of his golf resorts.
Social media and tech
A major driver of Trump’s financial situation is his stake in Trump Media and Technology Group, which is the parent company of Truth Social.
Despite the platform posting only around $3.6 million (R64.88 million) in revenue and a staggering $401 million (R7 billion) loss in 2024, investor enthusiasm kept its valuation aloft.
Even after the company’s stock lost over half its value, Trump’s stake remains worth an estimated $2.6 billion (R47 billion) —roughly equal to the value of all his real estate holdings combined.
Real estate
Trump’s real estate portfolio spans iconic addresses like 1290 Avenue of the Americas ($252 million / R4.54 billion net), Trump Tower ($100 million / R1.80 billion), and 6 East 57th Street ($148 million / R2.67 billion).
Even though some properties, such as 40 Wall Street, are now underwater financially—showing a negative net value of approximately $33 million (R594.66 million)—others have held strong or appreciated.
His penthouse atop Trump Tower is now estimated at $50 million (R901 million), and Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago has improved after shedding debt.
Golf resorts and clubs
While ordinary people and businesses were struggling to make ends meet, Trump’s golf clubs and resorts have thrived in the post-pandemic period, collectively valued at $1.1 billion (R19.82 billion). Mar-a-Lago alone is worth an estimated $368 million (R6.63 billion). Trump National Doral Miami and his US-based clubs have seen profits jump significantly.
His three European golf resorts—two in Scotland and one in Ireland—have shown signs of a turnaround after years of reported losses.
Crypto and liquid cash
Forbes estimates his liquid assets stands at $774 million (R13.95 billion), bolstered in part by timely sales of cryptocurrency holdings. His cash reserves also grew after selling the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. and refinancing a San Francisco property.
Other assets and brands
Trump’s licensing and management businesses are now valued at $104 million (R1.87 billion). He also owns aircraft worth $12 million (R216.24 million) and holds $2 million (R36.04 million) in pension entitlements. Loans to his children—revealed through tax returns—amount to $5 million (R90.1 million).
Liabilities
Despite the booming numbers, Trump faces significant legal headwinds. He currently has $590 million (R10.63 billion) in legal liabilities stemming from two high-profile court cases in New York. Though he was initially ordered to pay a $454 million (R8.18 billion) fraud penalty, the bond was later reduced to $175 million (R3.15 billion)—a decision that bought him time and may have averted asset seizures, including those involving 40 Wall Street.
