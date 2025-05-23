What is Donald Trump's net worth in 2025?

According to Forbes, US President Donald Trump net worth stands at $5.1 billion (R92 billion) as of March 2025.

Whether you love him or hate him, United States President Donald Trump remains one of the most discussed figures of our era.

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent visit to the White House, which sparked intense exchanges, many are eager to share their opinions and pose questions about Trump. A prominent question on everyone's mind is: What is Donald Trump's net worth? And where does he get the money from?

What is Trump's net worth?

According to Forbes, his net worth stands at $5.1 billion (R92 billion) as of March 2025.

That figure more than doubles his wealth from just a year ago, when he stood at $2.3 billion (R41.4 billion).

It is believed that the sharp rise in his fortune reflects a mix of aggressive moves in social media, crypto, and a resurgence in the performance of his golf resorts.

Social media and tech

A major driver of Trump’s financial situation is his stake in Trump Media and Technology Group, which is the parent company of Truth Social.

Despite the platform posting only around $3.6 million (R64.88 million) in revenue and a staggering $401 million (R7 billion) loss in 2024, investor enthusiasm kept its valuation aloft.

Even after the company’s stock lost over half its value, Trump’s stake remains worth an estimated $2.6 billion (R47 billion) —roughly equal to the value of all his real estate holdings combined.