'Orchestrated propaganda': How US media reacted to Ramaphosa-Trump Oval Office meeting

Major US news outlets have sharply criticised President Donald Trump’s explosive Oval Office meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, characterising it as a staged political ambush steeped in misinformation and racially charged rhetoric. According to The New York Times, the meeting was less a diplomatic engagement than a spectacle. It pointed out that Trump, seated beside Ramaphosa, accused South Africa of allowing white citizens to be “executed” and declared, “Dead white people. They’re being executed.” The New York Times noted that Trump repeatedly cut off Ramaphosa and showed little interest in hearing the South African president’s explanation that police data does not show white South Africans are at greater risk of violent crime than others. Trump instead turned to a stack of printed articles and a pre-prepared video depicting land seizures and violence, a narrative widely debunked as a far-right conspiracy theory.

NBC News aired footage of the meeting, calling it “another extraordinary Oval Office moment.” Their report highlighted how Trump darkened the lights and instructed aides to play the video that included clips of South African opposition figures allegedly calling for violence against white farmers. Ramaphosa, visibly uncomfortable, responded; “Our government policy is completely, completely against what he was saying.” NBC also questioned Trump’s prioritisation of white South Africans for refugee status, noting that his administration fast-tracked 59 Afrikaners for US citizenship, even while blocking many Afghan refugees. CNN reported that White House staff wheeled in two large screens and prepared articles for Trump to wave during the meeting. The lights were dimmed as Trump showcased a “shock video” he claimed proved a white genocide in South Africa, a claim CNN flatly refuted. Their investigation found no evidence to support such a narrative.

CNN’s Larry Madowo called the scene “orchestrated propaganda,” adding that Trump ignored Ramaphosa’s measured response and instead prioritised commentary from white South African golfers in the room. Elon Musk, also present, remained silent. Critics in the US swiftly condemned the incident. NAACP President Derrick Johnson told The New York Times the remarks were “extremely biased and racist,” adding: “It was a sickening display of propaganda that’s dangerous and consistent with Trump’s narrative, whether it’s domestically or globally.” The White House later released the controversial video on social media and promoted the articles Trump cited during the meeting.