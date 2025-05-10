Chinese and Russian media groups honour WWII legacy with cultural exchange, new collaborations

China Media Group and the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company hold a cultural exchange event in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2025. Picture: Suplied/CMG Image: Supplied/CMG

China Media Group (CMG) and the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) held a cultural exchange event on Wednesday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War. At the event, congratulatory letters from the presidents of both China and Russia were read out. Shen Haixiong, vice minister of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and president of CMG said at the event that the congratulatory letters are the highest recognition of the achievements made by CMG and VGTRK, as well as the media workers of the two countries in promoting China-Russia friendship and deepening exchanges and cooperation.

CMG will build a cultural bridge connecting the hearts of the two countries with a series of high-quality productions, and promote the deepening of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the new era through broader exchanges and cooperation, Shen said. Noting that the China-Russia Cultural Year is in full swing, Shen said CMG will invigorate cultural exchanges and mutual learning between the countries and ensure that the friendship between the two peoples endures and thrives. Oleg Dobrodeev, CEO of the VGTRK, said at the event that media cooperation between Russia and China has made positive progress and achieved remarkable results, becoming an important part of the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era between Russia and China.

Noting that VGTRK and CMG have cooperated fruitfully in the past, Dobrodeev said in the future, VGTRK and CMG will further strengthen cooperation in areas such as content exchange, technological innovation and personnel exchanges, consolidate the public opinion foundation for friendship between Russia and China, and direct media power towards promoting exchanges and mutual learning among the civilizations of the two countries and fostering mutual understanding and friendship between the people. At the event, the producer and main creative team behind the China-Russia co-produced movie "Red Silk" shared their experiences. The movie, which premiered in Russia on February 20, is set to hit Chinese theaters this September. The 2025 China Film Festival in Russia was also launched at the event. Russian people will gain a deeper understanding and perception of China through many outstanding Chinese films including "My Country, My Parents" "Detective Chinatown 1900" and "The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru."