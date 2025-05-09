'Great honor': Leaders welcome Leo, first US pope

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected as the new Pope, replacing Pope Francis. Prevost will be known as Pope Leo XIV. Image: Vatican News/Facebook

World leaders welcomed the election Thursday of Robert Francis Prevost as the next leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics. Prevost, who took the papal name Leo XIV, is the first pope from the United States.

- 'A Great Honor': Trump - "Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country," said US President Donald Trump. "I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!" - Become 'leader for migrants': Colombia - "I hope he becomes a great leader for migrant peoples around the world, and I hope he encourages our Latin American migrant brothers and sisters, humiliated today in the United States. It's time for them to organize," said Colombian President Gustavo Petro. - Stronger Vatican ties: Israel - "We look forward to enhancing the relationship between Israel and the Holy See, and strengthening the friendship between Jews and Christians in the Holy Land and around the world. May your papacy be one of building bridges and understanding between all faiths and peoples," said Israeli President Isaac Herzog.