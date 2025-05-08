India warns Pakistan military attacks will get 'very firm response'

A general view shows a damaged temple complex in the Indian-run town of Poonch. India's government said on May 8, that 13 civilians had been killed by Pakistani fire in "ceasefire violations" along their de facto border since May 7, after violence escalated into artillery shelling following Indian strikes.

India warned Thursday any Pakistan military action would be met with "a very, very firm response", a day after New Delhi launched missile strikes in retaliation for an attack it blames on Islamabad.

"Our response was targeted and measured. It (is) not our intention to escalate the situation," Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said in a speech to his visiting Iranian counterpart.

"However, if there are military attacks on us, there should be no doubt that it will be met with a very, very firm response."

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to retaliate after India launched deadly missile strikes on Wednesday morning, with days of gunfire along their border in Kashmir escalating into artillery shelling.