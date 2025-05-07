South African teens invited to apply for Arctic Expedition on world's most powerful icebreaker
The beauty of the Arctic during the fifth expedition "Icebreaker of Knowledge".
Image: Anastasia Belyaeva / Anastasia Belyaeva / Supplied
South African teenagers have the rare opportunity to journey to the North Pole aboard a Russian nuclear icebreaker as part of Rosatom’s prestigious “Icebreaker of Knowledge” programme.
The 2025 edition of this Arctic expedition is now open for applications, and learners aged 14 to 16 from South Africa, Namibia, Ghana, and Egypt are encouraged to apply.
Organised by Rosatom, Russia’s state nuclear energy company, the programme is an international educational initiative that brings together teenagers from across Africa, Latin America, and Eurasia to explore scientific innovation in one of the planet’s most remote regions.
Since its inception six years ago, the project has seen more than 350 students participate, with last year’s expedition including one of the first South African learners to ever reach the geographic North Pole.
In 2025, the expedition holds added significance as it coincides with both the 80th anniversary of Russia’s nuclear industry and the 500th anniversary of the Northern Sea Route — milestones that symbolise both scientific progress and centuries of exploration.
Participants will travel aboard 50 Лет Победы (50 Years of Victory), the most powerful nuclear-powered icebreaker in the world.
The vessel was named to commemorate half a century since the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II — a deeply symbolic gesture connecting the themes of resilience, innovation, and national pride.
Built by Russia’s historic Baltic Shipyard and commissioned in 2007, 50 Let Pobedy is the flagship of Rosatom’s nuclear icebreaker fleet.
The icebreaker is a technical marvel. It is powered by two nuclear reactors generating a combined 75,000 horsepower and is capable of cutting through Arctic ice up to 2.8 metres thick.
At 160 metres long and weighing over 25,000 tonnes, it can operate in extreme polar conditions, navigating paths inaccessible to other vessels.
Its reinforced hull and advanced onboard technology make it one of the few ships on Earth capable of transporting passengers to the geographic North Pole — and doing so repeatedly and safely.
What makes 50 Let Pobedy even more extraordinary is that it is not simply a vessel of brute strength.
It is a floating classroom and laboratory — a platform for scientific engagement, environmental research, and intercultural learning.
Teenagers who embark on this journey will not only witness some of the most majestic landscapes on the planet, but also participate in collaborative activities such as lectures, masterclasses, quizzes, and research sessions designed to inspire scientific curiosity and global citizenship.
Where and How to Apply
Applications are being accepted through the official platform: goarctic.energy. The competition is divided into three key stages:
1. Quiz Stage (April 28 – May 27): Participants must complete a set of 30 questions testing general knowledge and scientific understanding.
2. Webinar Stage (May 16 – May 27): Shortlisted learners will attend expert-led lectures and submit a written summary.
3. Video Presentation Stage (May 29 – June 8): Finalists will produce a video presentation answering a set question, showcasing their creativity and critical thinking.
From each participating country, the top 10 learners will be shortlisted based on their performance in the first two stages. One representative from each country will then be selected to take part in the Arctic expedition.
The deadline to enter is May 27, 2025.
An Adventure of a Lifetime
Rosatom’s regional CEO, Ryan Collyer, emphasised the programme’s importance: “The ‘Icebreaker of Knowledge’ project gives young people in Africa a platform to show their potential on a global stage.
Science knows no borders, and this expedition is a rare chance to work collaboratively on real-world challenges, while witnessing how science and innovation are shaping our shared future.”
Learners and their parents are urged to seize this remarkable opportunity. For questions or further information, enquiries can be directed to [email protected].
As the Arctic beckons, so too does the call to nurture the next generation of scientific minds. South African teenagers ready to embrace challenge, innovation, and international camaraderie are invited to step forward and apply — and to journey, quite literally, to the top of the world.
IOL