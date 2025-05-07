South African teens invited to apply for Arctic Expedition on world's most powerful icebreaker

The beauty of the Arctic during the fifth expedition "Icebreaker of Knowledge".

South African teenagers have the rare opportunity to journey to the North Pole aboard a Russian nuclear icebreaker as part of Rosatom’s prestigious “Icebreaker of Knowledge” programme.

The 2025 edition of this Arctic expedition is now open for applications, and learners aged 14 to 16 from South Africa, Namibia, Ghana, and Egypt are encouraged to apply.

Organised by Rosatom, Russia’s state nuclear energy company, the programme is an international educational initiative that brings together teenagers from across Africa, Latin America, and Eurasia to explore scientific innovation in one of the planet’s most remote regions.

Since its inception six years ago, the project has seen more than 350 students participate, with last year’s expedition including one of the first South African learners to ever reach the geographic North Pole.

In 2025, the expedition holds added significance as it coincides with both the 80th anniversary of Russia’s nuclear industry and the 500th anniversary of the Northern Sea Route — milestones that symbolise both scientific progress and centuries of exploration.

Participants will travel aboard 50 Лет Победы (50 Years of Victory), the most powerful nuclear-powered icebreaker in the world.

The vessel was named to commemorate half a century since the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II — a deeply symbolic gesture connecting the themes of resilience, innovation, and national pride.

Built by Russia’s historic Baltic Shipyard and commissioned in 2007, 50 Let Pobedy is the flagship of Rosatom’s nuclear icebreaker fleet.

The icebreaker is a technical marvel. It is powered by two nuclear reactors generating a combined 75,000 horsepower and is capable of cutting through Arctic ice up to 2.8 metres thick.