India and Pakistan: a history of armed conflict

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the military "operational freedom" to respond to a deadly attack in Kashmir that New Delhi has blamed on arch-rival Pakistan. Image: Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP

India and Pakistan exchanged heavy artillery along their contested frontier in Kashmir on Wednesday in a major escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbours. The latest crisis erupted after New Delhi launched missile strikes on its arch-rival, with deaths subsequently reported on both sides. New Delhi accuses Pakistan of backing the deadliest attack in years on civilians in Indian-administered Kashmir on April 22, in which 26 men were killed. Islamabad rejects the charge. The two sides have fought multiple conflicts -- ranging from skirmishes to all-out war -- since their bloody partition in 1947.

Indian Border Security Force soldiers stand guard near the India-Pakistan Wagah border post, about 35kms from Amritsar on May 7, 2025. Long-running tensions between nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan soared on May 7 after New Delhi launched deadly strikes at Pakistani territory. Image: Narinder NANU / AFP

- 1947: Partition Two centuries of British rule ends on August 15, 1947 with the sub-continent divided into mainly Hindu India and Muslim-majority Pakistan. The poorly prepared partition unleashes bloodshed that kills possibly more than a million people and displaces 15 million others. Kashmir's monarch dithers on whether to submit to Indian or Pakistani rule. After the suppression of an uprising against his rule, Pakistan-backed militants attack. He seeks India's help, precipitating an all-out war between the countries. A UN-backed, 770-kilometre (480-mile) ceasefire line in January 1949 divides Kashmir.

- 1965: Kashmir Pakistan launches a second war in August 1965 when it invades India-administered Kashmir. Thousands are killed before a September ceasefire brokered by the Soviet Union and the United States. - 1971: Bangladesh Pakistan deploys troops in 1971 to suppress an independence movement in what is now Bangladesh, which it had governed since 1947 as East Pakistan. An estimated three million people are killed in the nine-month conflict and millions flee into India. India invades, leading to the creation of the independent nation of Bangladesh. - 1989-90: Kashmir

Demonstrators burn a banner with picture of India's national flag and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an anti-India protest in Multan on May 6, 2025. Pakistan conducted a second missile test and India ordered civil defence drills in an escalating stand-off over contested Kashmir that the UN said on May 5 has brought the two nations to the brink of war. Image: Shahid Saeed MIRZA / AFP