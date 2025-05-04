Record-breaking rise in Journalist deaths as Israel bombards Gaza

Uncovering the Truth: Journalists' struggles and death toll amid the Gaza conflict Image: Loay Ayyoub

Saturday marked World Press Freedom Day—a reminder of the vital role journalists play in uncovering the truth and holding power to account amid the Israeli government's killing of reporters and the bombardment of Gaza. However, recent reports underscore a troubling reality as 2024 has been the deadliest year for journalists in history, with nearly 70% of those killed in Gaza, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). In their March 1, 2025, report titled “2024 is the deadliest year for journalists in CPJ history; almost 70 per cent killed by Israel,” the CPJ detailed the staggering toll on media workers in Gaza. The Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs’ Costs of War project revealed that between October 7, 2023, and March 26, 2025, at least 232 journalists were killed in Gaza, averaging roughly 13 deaths per month. According to the CPJ, this violence surpasses historical conflicts, with Israel's actions during this period causing more journalist fatalities than the combined toll of the US Civil War, World Wars I and II, the Korean War, Vietnam (including conflicts in Cambodia and Laos), the Yugoslav Wars of the 1990s and early 2000s, and the post-9/11 war in Afghanistan.

The CPJ also said that the number of conflicts worldwide—political, criminal, or military—has doubled over the past five years. “This escalation is reflected in the high number of journalist deaths in countries like Sudan, Pakistan, and Myanmar. Yet, the impact in Gaza remains particularly severe, with 85 journalists killed in 2024 alone, following 78 in 2023. “These figures highlight an alarming trend: the increasing danger faced by reporters and media workers, which threatens the global flow of information. “As one journalist, Abubaker Abed, recently recounted, journalism has become perilous in Gaza. After arriving in Ireland for medical treatment and studies, Abed shared his harrowing experiences,” read the CPJ report. Abubaker Abed’s Testimony “Israel has turned journalism into such a dangerous profession,” Abed explained.” “They’ve been targeting journalists for more than 570 days, killing over 210 of us. I’ve survived Israeli airstrikes, and I’ve always feared for my life—sometimes reporting live without a press vest because it’s too risky.”

According to CPJ, Abed added that reporting in Gaza is unimaginable, suggesting that it’s risking your life to document genocide. “Journalism is not a crime, but Israel treats it as one. They want to silence us. It’s barbaric and inhumane, as they are enemies of the truth because the truth doesn’t serve their interests. “International media organisations have failed to protect Palestinian journalists.” The Institute for Public Accuracy also highlighted the plight of journalists like Hossam Shabat. In a report titled “Hossam Shabat’s Last Article,” Sharif Abdel Kouddous recounted that in October, the Israeli military put Hossam and five other Palestinian journalists on a hit list. Hossam described feeling “hunted,” calling for global awareness with the hashtag #ProtectTheJournalists.