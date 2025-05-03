Donald Trump jokes about wanting to be the next pope in a spoof image

Donald Trump joked that he would like to be the next pope.

US President Donald Trump posted on Friday a spoof picture of himself dressed as the pope on his Truth Social platform after joking that he would like to be the next Catholic pontiff.

The president is seen in what appears to be an AI-generated color image, with his right index finger pointed toward the sky, wearing papal regalia, including white robes, a gold crucifix pendant and the miter hat.

It comes after Trump joked to reporters this week that he would like to be the next pope, just days before cardinals are due to start the conclave to elect the successor of Pope Francis who died on April 21.

Asked who he would like to succeed Pope Francis, Trump said: "I'd like to be pope, that would be my number one choice."