UK comedian Russell Brand arrives at court to face rape charges

British actor and comedian Russell Brand arrives at Westminster Magistrate's Court in London on May 2, 2025. Brand has been charged with rape and a number of other sexual offences alleged to have taken place between 1999 and 2005 involving four women.

British comedian and actor Russell Brand arrived at court in central London on Friday to face five charges of rape and other sexual offences.

Brand, 49, who became known internationally as the husband of pop star Katy Perry after forging a career in Britain with his risque comedy routines, was charged last month.

The celebrity, dressed casually in a dark coloured open-necked shirt and gold-framed sunglasses, did not speak as he made his way through a crush of media and onlookers outside Westminster Magistrates' Court for his first court hearing.

Brand, who is believed to now live in the United States, faces two counts of rape, two of sexual assault and one of indecent assault.

In a video response on X after he was charged last month, Brand denied all the alleged offences and said he was "grateful" for the "opportunity" to defend himself.

"I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict and an imbecile, but what I never was was a rapist. I've never engaged in non-consensual activity," he said in the video.