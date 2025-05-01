Ethel Caterham becomes the world's oldest person at 115

A British woman, Ethel Caterham, became the world's oldest person aged 115 on Thursday after the death of a Brazilian nun who had held the record, according to research groups.

Caterham was born in a village in Hampshire on August 21, 1909, the second youngest of eight children.

She lives in a care home in Surrey, also in southern England, having outlived her husband and both her daughters.

She is now the oldest person in the world according to the US-based Gerontological Research Group (GRG) and the LongeviQuest database, after the death of 116-year-old Inah Canabarro Lucas from Brazil.

The great-grandmother is the last living subject of King Edward VII, according to the GRG, and is also the oldest British person ever, according to the "Oldest in Britain" database.

Caterham celebrated her 115th birthday in August with a letter from King Charles III, who congratulated her on a "truly remarkable milestone".

Her secret to longevity? "Never arguing with anyone! I listen and I do what I like," she said on her milestone birthday last year.

She has three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.