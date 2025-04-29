President Donald Trump says he's having a lot of fun running the country.
Image: White House/Facebook
US President Donald Trump has claimed he is now running not only his country but the whole world, and is “having a lot of fun” with his second presidential term.
The president made the remarks in an interview with The Atlantic, marking his first 100 days in office. Trump shared his experience with the magazine, stating he has been faring far better than early in his first presidency.
”The first time, I had two things to do—run the country and survive; I had all these crooked guys,” he stated. “And the second time, I run the country and the world.”
Inquired further on the accounts of individuals close to the US administration, who told the magazine the president appears to be elated most of the time and has a “twinkle in his eye,” Trump confirmed that was the case and he greatly enjoys doing various “serious stuff.”
“I’m having a lot of fun, considering what I do,” he said. “You know, what I do is such serious stuff.”
The president was also asked about his repeated suggestions he could potentially run for office for the third time - despite not having the legal option to do so.
Image: White House/Facebook
