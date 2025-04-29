Donald Trump rules out third term

US President Donald Trump has ruled out seeking a third term, despite previously hinting at the possibility on multiple occasions. Image: Mandel NGAN / AFP

US President Donald Trump has ruled out seeking a third term, despite previously hinting at the possibility on multiple occasions. In an interview with The Atlantic, published on Monday and marking his first 100 days in office, Trump was asked about a rumor that he had directed the US Justice Department to examine whether it would be legal for him to run again in 2028, when he will turn 82.

He stated that he had not done so but appeared to leave the possibility open, suggesting that he might be reluctant to break the democratic norm. “That would be a big shattering, wouldn’t it?” He mused. “Well, maybe I’m just trying to shatter.” Trump pointed out that his supporters had often urged him to run for a third term, but that he ultimately dismissed the idea, insisting that he has had no actual plans to stay in office beyond his second term. “It’s not something that I’m looking to do. And I think it would be a very hard thing to do.”

However, profiting from the idea appears to be a feasible option. Earlier this month, the US president launched a new line of “TRUMP 2028” merchandise, driving speculation about a possible third-term bid. The official campaign store offers baseball caps and T-shirts, featuring “TRUMP 2028” and the slogan “Rewrite the Rules,” echoing the style of his iconic “Make America Great Again” branding. Last month, Trump said he is “not joking” about potentially seeking a third term, claiming that there are “methods” to pursue another run despite the US Constitution’s two-term limit on the presidency. His comments fueled fears that he might attempt to overhaul the country’s electoral system in order to remain in power, though several high-profile Republicans dismissed the idea as little more than a joke.