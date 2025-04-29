US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump has labeled American media “compromised and corrupt,” accusing it of publishing “fake” polls that understate his approval ratings.
Trump’s rant followed the publication of surveys by the New York Times and ABC/Washington Post respectively which suggested that support for the president was at record low as he approached the hundredth day of his second term in the White House.
“We don’t have a Free and Fair “Press” in this Country anymore. We have a Press that writes BAD STORIES, and CHEATS, BIG, ON POLLS. IT IS COMPROMISED AND CORRUPT. SAD,” he wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform on Monday.
Trump insisted that “great Pollster John McLaughlin, one of the most highly respected in the industry, has just stated that The Failing New York Times Poll, and the ABC/Washington Post Poll, about a person named DONALD J. TRUMP, ME, are FAKE POLLS FROM FAKE NEWS ORGANIZATIONS.”
McLaughlin, a veteran researcher and political consultant often branded “Trump’s pollster” by the US media, later shared a screenshot of the US leader’s post on his account on X.
“The New York Times has only 37% Trump 2024 voters, and the ABC/Washington Post Poll has only 34% Trump Voters, unheard of numbers unless looking for a negative result, which they are,” Trump insisted.
The president also claimed that American media outlets “suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, and there is nothing that anyone, or anything, can do about it. THEY ARE SICK, almost only write negative stories about me no matter how well I am doing... AND ARE TRULY THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”
