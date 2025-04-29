US President Donald Trump has labeled American media “compromised and corrupt,” accusing it of publishing “fake” polls that understate his approval ratings.

Trump’s rant followed the publication of surveys by the New York Times and ABC/Washington Post respectively which suggested that support for the president was at record low as he approached the hundredth day of his second term in the White House.

“We don’t have a Free and Fair “Press” in this Country anymore. We have a Press that writes BAD STORIES, and CHEATS, BIG, ON POLLS. IT IS COMPROMISED AND CORRUPT. SAD,” he wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform on Monday.