The Chinese Consul General, You Wenze, speaks to Independent Newspaper's journalist, Theolin Tembo.

“China has hit back hard against the United States' tariffs, not only to safeguard our own interests and legitimate rights, but also to safeguard the international trade system with fairness and justice.” This was how Chinese Consul General in Cape Town, You Wenze, articulated China’s strong response to the United States' significant escalation in its ongoing trade conflict with not only China, but also other key trading partners. On April 2, 2025, the United States (US) imposed a sweeping set of "reciprocal tariffs", including a 34% tariff hike on Chinese imports. In response, China firmly rejected these measures, reaffirming its commitment to free, fair, and multilateral trade practices that benefit all nations.

Wenze explained that the imposed tariffs severely infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of all countries, severely violate World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, severely undermine the rules-based multilateral trading system, and severely disrupt the global economic order. He said that the Chinese government has strongly condemned such a move, calling out the US “reciprocal tariffs” as not being true “reciprocity” but rather a bargaining tactic of the US to force other countries to accept the trade terms unilaterally set by them. “China is committed to opening even wider to the world. We’re confident, we’re determined, and we have the ability to do the things that are good for Chinese interests, and that are good for the interests of developing countries,” Wenze said. The Consul General added that it is precisely because of China’s resolute countermeasures in the face of the escalating tariffs that the administration of US President Donald Trump has been changing its mind. “By adopting firm countermeasures, China not only safeguards our own interests, our own development, but also safeguards international trade and order, international fairness and justice.”

Image: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

Recently, Trump made headlines stating that he has been in communication with China regarding the tariffs, but this was quickly dispelled by the Chinese government. “We’ve heard a lot of misinformation from the Trump administration, including how China and the US have undertaken dialogue on this trade war, but so far, there is no such meeting to discuss the reduction or elimination of the tariffs. “President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Foreign Ministry have denied this irrevocably. No such phone conversation has occurred as of this stage,” Wenze said. “We do not make trouble, but we’re not intimidated by it. We’ll fight to the bitter end, and when it comes to negotiation and dialogue, the door is wide open.”

Wenze explained that China is an ancient civilization, being a land of propriety and righteousness, and that the Chinese people value sincerity and good faith. “Since the beginning of trade friction between China and the US in 2018, China has been committed to resolving disputes through dialogue and consultation, and has engaged in multiple rounds of economic and trade consultations with the US to stabilise bilateral economic and trade relations. “In contrast, the US has continuously tightened export control, escalated sanctions against Chinese enterprises, and repeatedly violated its obligations under the agreements between the two sides,” Wenze said. “Recently, the US has imposed tariffs on China under various pretexts, with the cumulative tariff rate reaching as high as 145%. For some individual Chinese goods exported to the US, the cumulative tariffs under various designations have even reached 245%. The US has instrumentalised and weaponised tariffs to a completely irrational level. “We do not provoke trouble, nor are we intimidated by it. Pressuring and threatening are not the right way in dealing with China,” he said.

Image: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

Wenze added that although the US has announced a 90-day pause on high reciprocal tariffs on some of its trading partners, it is only a small symbolic step and does not change its essence of seeking its gains through trade blackmail. “Appeasement cannot bring peace, and compromise cannot earn respect. No one can remain unscathed in the face of the impact of unilateralism and protectionism. “Developing countries should stand on the side of fairness and justice on the issue of 'reciprocal tariffs', stand on the historically correct side, and defend international economic and trade rules and the multilateral trading system,” Wenze said.

“Tariff conflicts are not the end of the world. Developing countries should seize the opportunity to reduce their dependence on foreign countries and cultivate and enhance their domestic innovation capabilities.” He added that countries need to stand together and work together. The Consul General commended South Africa for how it has handled the matter. “China and South Africa are two great nations. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties between our two countries, our relationship has developed very, very fast.

“China has made significant investments in South Africa, like the First Automobile Works (FAW) South Africa plant that has added an investment of R200 million in the Coega Special Economic Zone of the Eastern Cape Province, and the Longyuan De Aar Wind Power Project has cumulatively produced 5 400 gigawatt-hours of clean energy. “In 2024, the total trade volume between China and South Africa reached $52.46 billion, accounting for nearly 20% of the total China-Africa trade volume. South Africa is one of the top destinations for Chinese investment in Africa.”

Image: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers