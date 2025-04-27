The latest bid to seal a Gaza ceasefire follows an Israeli proposal Hamas rejected earlier this month.

Hamas is open to an agreement to end the war in Gaza that would see all hostages released and secure a five-year truce, an official said Saturday as the group's negotiators held talks with mediators.

A Hamas delegation visited Cairo to discuss with Egyptian mediators ways out of the 18-month war while, on the ground, rescuers said Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least 35 people.

Nearly eight weeks into an Israeli aid blockade, the United Nations says food and medical supplies are running out in the territory.

The Hamas official, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said the Palestinian militant group "is ready for an exchange of prisoners in a single batch and a truce for five years".

A statement later from Hamas said its delegation had left Cairo on Saturday evening.

The latest bid to seal a ceasefire follows an Israeli proposal Hamas rejected earlier this month as "partial". The new proposal calls instead for a "comprehensive" agreement to halt the war ignited by the group's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.