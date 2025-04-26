WATCH LIVE: Crowds applaud pope's coffin as Vatican funeral begins

A general view of late Pope Francis' coffin during the funeral ceremony in St Peter's Square, at the Vatican, on April 26, 2025. Image: Alberto Pizolli / AFP

Tens of thousands of mourners and world leaders including US President Donald Trump packed St Peter's Square on Saturday for the funeral of Pope Francis, the champion of the poor and the Catholic Church's first Latin American leader. Some waited overnight to get a seat for the ceremony, with police reporting some 150,000 people in the square and surrounding streets even before proceedings began at 10:00am local time. The crowds cheered and applauded as the pope's coffin was brought out of St Peter's Basilica into the square.

Many of the more than 50 heads of state attending the funeral had entered the Basilica beforehand to pay their respects at the coffin of the Argentine pontiff, who died on Monday aged 88.

Guests included Argentina's President Javier Milei and Britain's Prince William as well as Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky -- who met Trump on the sidelines, according to a Ukrainian spokesperson. Francis sought to steer the centuries-old Church into a more inclusive direction during his 12-year papacy, and his death prompted a global outpouring of emotion.

Attendees gather at St Peter's Square during late Pope Francis' funeral in the Vatican on April 26, 2025. Image: Andreas Solaro / AFP

"He was not just the pope, he was what the definition of being human is," said Andrea Ugalde, 39, who flew from Los Angeles to attend Saturday's mass. Italian and Vatican authorities have mounted a major security operation for the ceremony, with fighter jets on standby and snipers positioned on roofs surrounding the tiny city state. But the massive crowd was largely silent as they waited, watching proceedings on several large screens around the square.

"We spent the whole night here in the car with the children," said Peruvian Gabriela Lazo, 41. "We are very sorry for what happened to him because we hold a South American pope in our hearts." The funeral sets off the first of nine days of official Vatican mourning for Francis, who took over following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI in 2013. After the mourning, cardinals will gather for the conclave to elect a new pope to lead the world's 1.4 billion Catholics. Diplomatic gathering Many of Francis's reforms angered traditionalists, while his criticism of injustices, from the treatment of migrants to the damage wrought by global warming, riled many world leaders. Yet the former archbishop of Buenos Aires's compassion and charisma earned him global affection and respect. Trump's administration drew the pontiff's ire for its mass deportation of migrants, but the president arrived late on Friday with his wife Melania to pay tribute to "a good man" who "loved the world". Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel Making the first foreign trip of his second term, Trump was alongside dozens of leaders from other countries keen to bend his ear over a trade war he unleashed, among other subjects. Trump's predecessor Joe Biden also attended the funeral, alongside UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, France's Emmanuel Macron and Lebanon's Joseph Aoun. Israel - angered by Francis's criticism of its conduct in Gaza - was sending only its Holy See ambassador. China, which does not have formal relations with the Vatican, did not send any representative at all. Simple tomb Francis died of a stroke and heart failure less than a month after he left hospital where he had battled pneumonia for five weeks. He loved nothing more than being among his flock, taking selfies with the faithful and kissing babies, and made it his mission to visit the peripheries, rather than mainstream centres of Catholicism. His last public act, the day before his death, was an Easter Sunday blessing of the entire world, ending his papacy as he had begun it - with an appeal to protect the "vulnerable, the marginalised and migrants". The Jesuit chose to be named after Saint Francis of Assisi, saying he wanted "a poor Church for the poor", and eschewed fine robes and the papal palace.