Trump Zelensky Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky met with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of Pope Francis's funeral at St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican. Image: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry via AFP

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky met briefly in St. Peter's basilica on the sidelines of Pope Francis's funeral in the Vatican on Saturday in their first encounter since a White House clash as the US president pushes the Ukrainian leader to make a peace deal with Russia. The two agreed to further talks after the funeral, the Ukraine president's office said, after Zelensky's aide described the first meeting as "constructive" and the White House called it "a very productive discussion". The Ukrainian presidency released photos of the two men sitting face to face, leaning forward in deep discussion in a corner of the basilica, before the start of the funeral. Another photo showed the two leaders in a huddle inside the basilica with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron, the French president's hand on Zelensky's shoulder.

Outside in St Peter's Square, Trump rubbed shoulders with dozens of world leaders keen to bend his ear on the tariffs he has unleashed and other subjects. But it was the meeting with Zelensky that drew the most interest as the US leader pushes the Ukrainian to make a peace deal with Russia. "The meeting took place and is already over," Zelensky's spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov told journalists without providing further detail. White House communications director Steven Cheung also confirmed the meeting occurred, calling it "a very productive discussion" and saying more details would follow. Trump and Zelensky, both accompanied by their wives, sat in the front row of the funeral in the square outside but were separated by nearly a dozen leaders. Zelensky glanced Trump's way but they were not seen to meet in public. Both sides had kept the prospects of a meeting vague ahead of the funeral with Trump saying only it was "possible".