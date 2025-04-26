WATCH LIVE: Pope Francis' funeral to be a grand farewell to 'pope of the poor'

Attendees gather at St Peter's Square with St Peter's Basilica in the background ahead of late Pope Francis' funeral in the Vatican on April 26. Image: Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP

Mourners thronged the Vatican and the streets of Rome on Saturday for the funeral of Pope Francis, champion of the poor and the Catholic Church's first Latin American leader, which will be attended by world leaders and tens of thousands of faithful. Some of the mourners waited overnight for a place and rushed into St Peter's Square when the metal barriers were opened at 6:00am. The Argentine pontiff, who died on Monday aged 88, sought to steer the centuries-old Church into a more inclusive direction during his 12-year papacy - attested by the 250,000 people who paid their respects before his coffin during its three days of lying in state.

"He was not just the Pope, he was what the definition of being human is," said Andrea Ugalde, 39, who flew from Los Angeles to attend Saturday's mass. US President Donald Trump is among more than 50 heads of state due for the ceremony set to start at 10:00am. Crowds of 200,000 people are expected for the funeral, for which Italian and Vatican authorities have mounted a major security operation.

A no-fly zone is in place, fighter jets are on standby and snipers will be positioned on roofs surrounding the tiny city state. Volunteers with walkie-talkies instructed people entering the plaza to slow down as they went through metal detectors. Within an hour after opening the plaza, seats were the public were mostly filled. "We spent the whole night here in the car with the children," said Peruvian Gabriela Lazo, 41. "We are very sorry for what happened to him because we carry a South American Pope in our hearts."

The funeral sets off the first of nine days of official Vatican mourning for Francis, who took over following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI in 2013. After the mourning, cardinals will gather for the conclave to elect a new pope to lead the world's 1.4 billion Catholics. Diplomatic gathering Many of Francis's reforms angered traditionalists, while his criticism of injustices, from the treatment of migrants to the damage wrought by global warming, riled many world leaders. Yet the former archbishop of Buenos Aires's compassion and charisma earned him global affection and respect. Trump's administration drew the pontiff's ire for its mass deportation of migrants, but the president arrived late Friday with his wife Melania to pay tribute to "a good man" who "loved the world". Making the first foreign trip of his second term, Trump will face dozens of foreign leaders keen to bend his ear over a trade war he unleashed, among other subjects.