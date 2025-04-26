Pallbearers carrying the coffin of late Pope Francis at the end of his funeral service, inside Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica, the Pope's final resting place. Image: Picture: Vatican Media via AFP

Pope Francis was buried inside his favourite Rome church after a funeral mass in St Peter's Square, the Vatican said on Saturday. Around 400,000 people packed St Peter's Square and lined the streets in Rome to say goodbye to the Argentine pontiff, a champion of the poor who had led the world's 1.4 billion Catholics since 2013. After a solemn funeral in front of hushed crowds, Francis's plain wooden coffin - a testament to a life of humility - was driven slowly to Rome's Santa Maria Maggiore church, where he will be interred in a private ceremony. Francis, who died on Monday aged 88, was laid to rest during a 30-minute ceremony that started at 1:00pm at the Santa Maria Maggiore basilica in the Italian capital.

Footage shared by the Holy See showed cardinals marking his wooden and zinc coffin with red wax seals. Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who as camerlengo is running the Vatican's day-to-day affairs until a new pope is elected, sprinkled it with holy water after it was lowered into a tomb set inside an alcove.

A general view of late Pope Francis' coffin during the funeral ceremony in St Peter's Square, at the Vatican, on April 26, 2025. Image: Alberto Pizolli / AFP

A reproduction of the pectoral cross worn by Francis during his lifetime hung above it. Francis had asked that the tomb, located near the altar of Saint Francis, be simple and unadorned, reflecting the humble spirit of his papacy. The tombstone bears only the inscription "Franciscus" - the pope's name in Latin. Its marble is sourced from Liguria, the northwestern Italian region once home to the Argentine pontiff's Italian ancestors.

Francis, born Jorge Bergoglio, had specified in his will the exact spot he wanted to be buried, in the side nave of the beloved fifth-century AD church. The pontiff was devoted to the worship of the Virgin Mary and made a point of praying in Santa Maria Maggiore before leaving on trips abroad and upon his return to Rome. He declared his desire to be entombed there in 2023. Located in the heart of Rome, the basilica already holds the tombs of seven popes.