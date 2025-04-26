Soldiers in Indian-administered Kashmir on April 25 blew up the family homes of two men who police allege were among a gang that carried out the region's deadliest attack against civilians for decades. Image: Tauseef Mustafa/ AFP

Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged gunfire overnight along the Line of Control (LOC) that separates the two countries in contested Kashmir for a second day running, the Indian army said on Saturday. India's army said "unprovoked" small arms firing was carried out by "multiple" Pakistan army posts "all across the Line of Control in Kashmir" overnight from Friday to Saturday. "Indian troops responded appropriately with small arms," it said in a statement. "No casualties reported." There was no immediate confirmation from Pakistan, but the two sides had confirmed gunfire between their respective forces the previous night.

Relations between the nuclear-armed rivals have plunged to their lowest level in years. New Delhi accuses Islamabad of supporting "cross-border terrorism" after gunmen on Tuesday killed 26 men in the worst attack on civilians in India-run Kashmir for a quarter of a century. Islamabad denies involvement, and calls attempts to link Pakistan to the attack at Pahalgam "frivolous". The United Nations has urged the neighbours, who have fought multiple wars in the past, to show "maximum restraint". US President Donald Trump has downplayed the tensions, saying that the dispute will get "figured out, one way or another". Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence in 1947. Both claim the territory in full but govern separate portions of it.

Rebel groups have waged an insurgency in Indian-controlled Kashmir since 1989, demanding independence or a merger with Pakistan. Indian security forces have launched a giant manhunt for those responsible for killing 26 men at the tourist hotspot of Pahalgam on Tuesday, with police naming two Pakistani nationals among the fugitive gunmen. On Friday Indian troops blew up homes in Kashmir in their search and issued wanted posters with sketches of three men. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. Islamabad denies involvement, and calls attempts to link Pakistan to the Pahalgam attack "frivolous". "Any threat to Pakistan's sovereignty and to the security of its people will be met with firm reciprocal measures in all domains," a statement said, after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a rare National Security Committee with top military chiefs. Pakistan's Senate on Friday passed a resolution condemning a "campaign by the Indian government to malign the Pakistan government". Water treaty suspended Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said his country would "track and punish every terrorist and their backer." "We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth." UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York that issues between the countries "can be and should be resolved peacefully through meaningful mutual engagement". Meanwhile US President Donald Trump downplayed the tensions, saying aboard Air Force One that the dispute will get "figured out, one way or another".