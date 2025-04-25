Donald Trump launches 'Trump 2028' merchandise amid third term speculation

Donald Trump's online store is selling merchandise emblazoned with "Trump 2028," the year of the next US presidential election, in which the Republican is constitutionally banned from running.

Donald Trump's online store is selling merchandise emblazoned with "Trump 2028," the year of the next US presidential election, in which the Republican is constitutionally banned from running.

The 78-year-old, who has seen his approval rating sink to new lows in recent opinion polls, has not ruled out serving a third term -- even though it would require amending the Constitution.

Most political experts, including his own Attorney General, say that would be tough to pull off.

Yet, a social media account linked to Trump shared a photo Thursday of his son Eric sporting one of the new red caps, which is priced at $50.

"Make a statement with this Made in America Trump 2028 hat," a product description on the Trump Store website says.

The shop is also selling T-shirts in navy and red, priced at $36, which read "Trump 2028 (Rewrite the Rules)," with matching beer can coolers for $18.

Opinion polls have reflected American concerns over his handling of key issues during the first 100 days of his second term, including living costs and chaotic tariff policies.

The 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution states that "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice."

Trump, who also served as president from 2017 to 2021, has insisted he is "not joking" about a third term, saying last month there are "methods" that would allow it to happen.

Any serious effort to amend the founding document would send the United States into uncharted territory.

Changing the US Constitution to allow a third presidential term would require a two-thirds majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

An amendment would also need ratification by at least 38 of the 50 US state legislatures, another slim possibility.

Trump has amassed an impressive range of branded products to promote his political career alongside his real estate empire.

They include Mother's Day-inspired gifts such as pink pajamas and pickleball paddles with Trump logos.

Also on sale are earrings and necklaces styled with the numbers 45 and 47 to represent Trump's two presidencies.

On Wednesday, Trump also offered an invitation to a private dinner to the top 220 investors in his lucrative cryptocurrency, dubbed $TRUMP, the New York Times reported.

In the past, the billionaire has flogged everything from steaks to "Trump University" courses to stock in his own media company, best known for the platform Truth Social.

He has also released the "God Bless the USA Bible," priced at $59.99, in a collaboration with American country singer Lee Greenwood.

