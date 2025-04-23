India hunts gunmen who massacred 26 in Kashmir tourist hotspot

Paramedics and police personnel carry an injured tourist at a hospital in Anantnag, south of Srinagar, on April 22, 2025, following an attack. Gunmen in Indian-administered Kashmir opened fire on a group of tourists on April 22, with the chief minister saying the "inhuman" attack was one of the worst targeting civilians for years.

Indian security forces in Kashmir carried out a major manhunt Wednesday, a day after gunmen opened fire on tourists, slaughtering at least 26 people in the region's deadliest attack on civilians since 2000.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi decried the "heinous act" and pledged that the attackers "will be brought to justice".

Modi, who cut short a state visit to Saudi Arabia to return to India early Wednesday, met with top security officials immediately on his arrival, a government official said.

No official toll has been released, but security sources told AFP that at least 26 people were killed on Tuesday afternoon when gunmen burst out of the forests at a popular tourist spot and raked crowds of visitors with automatic gunfire.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the attack had been "much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years".

No group has claimed responsibility, but rebels in the Muslim-majority region have waged an insurgency since 1989.

They are seeking independence or a merger with Pakistan, which controls a smaller part of the Kashmir region and, like India, claims it in full.

'Abomination'

"This attack on our visitors is an abomination," Abdullah said in a statement after the attack.

"The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman and worthy of contempt."

AFP journalists near the site of the attack in Pahalgam, a popular site for tourists in summer some 90 kilometres (55 miles) by road from the key city of Srinagar, reported heavy deployment of security forces.

"The search operation is currently in progress, with all efforts focused on bringing the attackers to justice," the Indian army's Chinar Corps said in a statement overnight.

A tour guide in Pahalgam told AFP he reached the scene after hearing gunfire and had transported some of the wounded away on horseback.