'Happiness, love' at Moonie mass wedding after Japanese court blow

They've been called a cult, accused of coercive fundraising, and legally disbanded in Japan. But in a mountainous town nestled in South Korea, thousands of "Moonies" gathered this month for a mass wedding. Around 1,300 couples from dozens of countries tied the knot at the Unification Church’s sprawling headquarters in Gapyeong, north of Seoul, under the supervision of their controversial leader, known as the "holy mother". The spectacular tradition, which dates back to the first so-called "blessing ceremony" featuring 36 couples in 1961, is an integral part of the broadly neo-Christian beliefs held by the church, founded by Moon Sun-myung and now run by his widow, Han Hak-ja.

The church claims these mass weddings can help reverse South Korea's woeful birthrate, improve family values, and ultimately bring about Moon's goal of completing the unfulfilled mission of Jesus Christ to restore humanity to a state of "sinless" purity. "I'm just really grateful," American Emmanuel Muyongo, 29, told AFP at the ceremony, where he married his Japanese wife, whom he met years ago and grew close to at a church in the United States. Muyongo's own parents married at a mass wedding, and he said that he was honoured "to experience what my parents' experienced". "We love you, Holy Mother Han!" the couples shouted in unison at one point during the event, which featured blaring fanfare and confetti cannons. Han, 82, looked almost eerily calm throughout the festivities, once slowly waving at her excited followers while wearing sunglasses and a green dress.

'Holy mother' The church, which was founded in 1954, claims to have around three million followers globally — including 300,000 in South Korea, 600,000 in Japan — and oversees a sprawling business empire encompassing construction, tourism, education and media, among others. But in Japan, the church has been accused of coercive fundraising, especially after the 2022 assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, allegedly carried out by a man who harboured resentment toward the sect. A court there revoked its legal status as an organisation last month, although its members can continue to meet. Abe's accused killer blamed the church for his family's financial ruin, after his mother made huge donations. Abe — along with other world leaders including US President Donald Trump — had sent video messages to events linked to the church. But at the mass wedding this month, followers were unfazed by the recent legal blow, with the visibly emotional couples — including Japanese — radiating joy and gratitude to Han. After Moon's 2012 death, Han stepped up to lead the church and is now referred to by members as god's "only begotten daughter" and the "holy mother". The church has links to everything from a major South Korean newspaper to a high-end ski resort used for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. It is also affiliated with esteemed art institutes. In 1991, Han joined her late husband — revered by followers as a messiah but dismissed by critics as a charlatan — on his trip to North Korea to meet with its founder, Kim Il Sung, to discuss the reunification of the divided peninsula. When her husband died, North Korea's current leader Kim Jong Un sent a personal message of condolence. He later presented her with a pair of North Korean Pungsan dogs, a token of his goodwill. This week, South Korean media alleged that the church had bribed former first lady Kim Keon Hee — whose husband, Yoon Suk Yeol, was recently ousted over his declaration of martial law — with a diamond necklace worth around $41,970.

