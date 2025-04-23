Pope Francis holds a scarf of Argentine football team San Lorenzo of which he is a fan, during his visit to the Sao Jeromino Emiliani church at the Varginha favela in Rio de Janeiro, on July 25, 2013.

Ahead of his lying-in-state, Pope Francis's body was made ready to withstand Rome's warm spring weather with a temporary embalming and a touch of make-up, an expert told AFP.

The body of the 88-year-old, who died on Monday, will be on display for three days in Saint Peter's Basilica from Wednesday before his funeral on Saturday.

With thousands of worshippers expected to queue up to bid him farewell, steps have been taken to avoid decay, as with previous popes.

Francis's body underwent a temporary embalming process known as thanatopraxy, according to Andrea Fantozzi, founder of the Italian National Institute of Thanatopraxy (INIT).

"It involves the injection of preservative liquids through the circulatory system, followed by aesthetic care of the face and hands," Fantozzi told AFP.

"The goal is to slow down the natural processes of decomposition."