What we know about the health of Pope Francis

The Vatican has given an update on Pope Francis' health.

Pope Francis, 88, has been in hospital in Rome since February 14 and on Monday suffered two episodes of "acute respiratory failure".

Here is what we know about the health of the Argentine pontiff, head of the Catholic Church and its almost 1.4 billion followers since 2013.

Stable but new attacks

Francis was admitted to the Gemelli hospital initially for bronchitis, but this then developed into pneumonia in both lungs.

On February 22 the Vatican revealed he had suffered a "prolonged asthmatic attack" which required him to receive "high-flow" oxygen via a nasal cannula.

Francis also required blood transfusions for thrombocytopenia, a blood condition that can prevent clotting and lead to continued bleeding.

Over the following days, the Vatican reported an incrementally more positive picture, but there was another major issue on February 28.

The pope suffered "an isolated crisis of bronchospasm" -- a tightening of the muscles that line the airways in the lungs -- which caused "an episode of vomiting with inhalation", the Holy See said.

He began "non-invasive mechanical ventilation" -- receiving oxygen through a mask, according to a Vatican source -- and was nevertheless reported to be "in good spirits".

On Sunday, the pope's condition "remained stable", the Holy See said in its official update that day, but on Monday Francis suffered new attacks.

"Two episodes of acute respiratory failure" were due to a "significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm," it said.

Doctors performed two bronchoscopies -- chest probes -- in order to remove "abundant secretions" and the pope later continued to use an oxygen mask.

Acute respiratory failure occurs when the lungs cannot pass enough oxygen into the blood, or when carbon dioxide builds up in the body.

It can be life-threatening.

Work continues

The pope has been staying in a special papal suite on the 10th floor of the Gemelli hospital, praying and performing some work, according to a Vatican source.

He has been reading and signing documents, notably appointments of bishops around the world, as well as making telephone calls.

Francis has twice received Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, and Edgar Pena Parra, a Venezuelan archbishop who is Parolin's number two.

But he has not been seen in public since being hospitalised, notably missing his Sunday Angelus prayers, which during previous hospital stays he delivered from the Gemelli balcony.

Instead, the Vatican has published his written texts each week.